Sixers’ Joel Embiid to miss Game 4 vs. Nets with right knee sprain

Joel Embiid will miss Saturday’s Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee sprain, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday. The six-time all-star center appeared to sustain the injury with a little under eight minutes remaining in the third period of Philadelphia’s 102-97 road victory over Brooklyn on Thursday. Embiid landed awkwardly after defending a drive by Nets forward Cameron Johnson. Embiid and Johnson got their feet tangled up after Johnson finished the contested layup, and Embiid fell backward toward the court, landing atop Johnson.

After the two players disentangled from each other, Embiid clutched his right knee and got up gingerly. Philadelphia used a timeout to stop play but Embiid remained in the game, and the 2023 NBA MVP finalist finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes. ESPN first reported Embiid’s status.

“I’m okay,” Embiid had said during a postgame news conference Thursday. “I took a lot of shots today, but I’m fine.”

In an unrelated incident earlier in Game 3, Embiid was assessed with a flagrant foul 1 for kicking Nets center Nic Claxton in the groin. Claxton received a technical foul during the exchange for standing over Embiid following a dunk and was later ejected after receiving a second technical foul for taunting Embiid.

Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that the NBA should be careful not to “[punish] the retaliators and not the instigators” when heated on-court incidents involve star players. Embiid’s flagrant kick followed Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s ejection for a flagrant foul earlier this week. Green was later suspended for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who had grabbed Green’s ankle after falling to the court.

“The whole game, you could see what [the Nets] were doing,” Embiid said. “Trying to get a rise out of me. I’m too valuable to get into this type [of stuff]. Hitting me in the back, that’s not reviewed. My back, my knee, hitting me every single time, which is fine. It’s working for them, but just got to keep going. You could see what the game plan was. They’ve got to make me frustrated so I can get ejected. I’m too mature to put myself in a position where I’m going to get ejected. I just want to mind my business and we got the win.”

Embiid, who has a long track record of postseason injuries, joins fellow stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Ja Morant in missing time during the first week of the playoffs.

Last year, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture during a first-round series against the Toronto Raptors that sidelined him for two games and limited his effectiveness in a second-round series loss to the Miami Heat. Embiid missed one game in the 2021 playoffs with a knee injury, another game in the 2019 playoffs due to knee soreness and the first two games of the 2018 playoffs as he recovered from another orbital bone fracture.

The 76ers lead the first-round series with the Nets, 3-0, and a closeout win without Embiid on Saturday would set up an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Boston Celtics or the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid, 29, is attempting to lead the 76ers to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001.

This season, Philadelphia went 43-23 (.652) with Embiid on the court and 11-5 (.688) without him. If the Nets win Game 4, the 76ers would host Game 5 on Monday.

