For first time under Wayne Rooney, D.C. United makes it back-to-back wins

ORLANDO — Since inheriting a wayward MLS team last summer, D.C. United Coach Wayne Rooney has measured success in bite-size portions. He has reset the culture and gotten a new-look squad to buy into principles solidified during his exemplary playing career in England. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Though the performances have been erratic, he has remained steadfast in his belief that the results would come.

Over an eight-day span, his patience has been rewarded. On Saturday night, United used its size, strength and efficiency to score twice in the second half and defeat Orlando City, 3-1, at Exploria Stadium.

For the first time in Rooney’s tenure — and for the first time since the start of the 2022 season — United (3-4-2) has won consecutive matches. Saturday’s result came a week after a 1-0 victory in Montreal.

On this night, Taxi Fountas, the team’s leading scorer in 2022, scored his first goal of the year. After Orlando (3-3-2) drew level, Donovan Pines and Christian Benteke struck 10 minutes apart early in the second half as United improved to 2-2-1 on the road.

The visitors, who were worst in MLS a year ago, went ahead on a swift counterattack in the 15th minute triggered by Russell Canouse’s defensive work. Fountas touched the ball to Benteke, who warded off a challenge in midfield.

As the buildup continued, Fountas made his run. Mateusz Klich launched Ruan, whose run on the right flank drew defender Robin Jansson and opened the channel for Fountas to receive Ruan’s cross and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from the top of the box. It was Fountas’s fifth goal in three career matches against Orlando.

The lead lasted eight minutes. Like D.C., Orlando scored in transition after a pivotal challenge.

Antônio Carlos’s tackle on Lewis O’Brien in the center circle pushed the ball to Martín Ojeda in a dangerous spot. Ojeda’s diagonal pass met rookie Duncan McGuire for a low shot past goalkeeper Tyler Miller and his second goal of the season against United.

Seven minutes into the second half, Pines busted the deadlock with his first goal since 2020 — a six-yard header to the near corner off Klich’s corner kick. Orlando’s César Araújo fell trying to block the 6-foot-5 defender, who nodded a six-yard header into the near side.

Ten minutes later, it was Benteke’s turn to display his power in the box. Victor Palsson headed the ball to the Belgian striker, who, with his back to the goal, chested it down, touched it to his side and, with a defender hanging on him, turned to rip it into the near side for his fourth goal.

Moments later, Miller preserved the two-goal edge with a reflex save on Carlos’s near-post header.

Orlando’s pressure yielded little else, and early-exiting fans left a sea of purple seats exposed to United’s small but noisy celebration after six minutes of stoppage time.

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Jeahze sidelined

Left back Mohanad Jeahze, who departed last weekend’s match in the first half with a thigh injury, did not travel and might not return for three weeks. The same ailment sidelined Jeahze (five starts) for two games earlier in the season.

Center backs Derrick Williams (thigh) and Brendan Hines-Ike (foot) will return in the coming weeks, Rooney said. Hines-Ike hasn’t played since August.

Ruan’s return

Ruan returned to Orlando after playing the previous four seasons with the Lions. When he left in the 61st minute, stepping away on the sideline opposite the benches, he and the fans clapped for each other.

Homegrown

Pines was among eight homegrown players in uniform for United. Seven of the nine substitutes came through the academy.

Deadline approaching

The first MLS trade and transfer window will close Monday night. (The deadline does not apply to current free agents.) It has some importance for United, which will play 13 of its 34 regular season matches, plus games in the U.S. Open Cup, before the next window opens July 5.

At this point, United seems more likely to make a trade than acquire someone from abroad.

“There are things moving,” Rooney said Thursday. “We’re pretty sure we will do something.”

U.S. Open Cup is next

United will enter the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday with a third-round match at Audi Field against the Richmond Kickers, a third-division team with a 1-1-2 record in USL League One. United hasn’t made a deep run in the 109-year-old tournament since 2013, when it won its third title.

MLS play resumes next Saturday against visiting Charlotte FC.

