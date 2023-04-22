The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Boxing/MMA

Live updates Gervonta Davis to face Ryan Garcia in ‘the fight to save boxing’

By
clock iconUpdated just now
Gervonta Davis, left, and Ryan Garcia, right, are set to fight Saturday night in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/AP)
Listen
1 min

Two of boxing’s biggest rising stars are set to meet Saturday night in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) will fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds, headlining the Showtime pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Loading...