Live updates Gervonta Davis to face Ryan Garcia in ‘the fight to save boxing’

Two of boxing’s biggest rising stars are set to meet Saturday night in Las Vegas in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) will fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds, headlining the Showtime pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena. Follow along for live updates and analysis.
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, two of boxing’s young, luminescent stars, step into the ring Saturday night in Las Vegas for what event organizers, based on early ticket sales and pay-per-view buzz, are billing as one of the sport’s most important fights in years.