Aubrey Kingsbury stays strong to keep the Spirit’s unbeaten start going

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Aubrey Kingsbury watched a fluttering Houston corner kick deflect off the head of an attacker and past a brigade of defenders. The Washington Spirit keeper contorted her body as the ball neared, then poked it off the top of the crossbar and out of harm’s way. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kingsbury’s acrobatic save in the 70th minute proved vital in keeping her team’s unbeaten record intact during a rain-soaked outing Saturday night at Audi Field. The matchup ended in a scoreless draw and featured a combined nine saves — five by Kingsbury.

“Aubrey’s performances so far have been exceptional,” Spirit Coach Mark Parsons said. “Nobody in the league has been close.”

The Spirit (2-0-2) is unbeaten through four games for the first time since 2016. The Dash is 1-0-3.

“Defending is a real highlight right now,” Parsons said. “We’re going to continue getting better on the attacking side.”

Trinity Rodman garnered the first chance for the Spirit in the 19th minute. She found an opening and poked a shot in the direction of Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who parried the ball out of play.

Advertisement

Five minutes later, Rodman crossed the ball into the center of the box for Ashley Sanchez. She rolled a shot comfortably into Campbell’s arms.

Rodman’s and Sanchez’s attempts were all Washington could muster on goal in the first half. None of Houston’s three on-target shots fooled Kingsbury.

Both teams had chances early in the second half, but the defenses remained resolute. Washington’s Ashley Hatch lofted a ball toward a cutting Sanchez, whose header ricocheted off the goal post.

“My eyes were closed,” Sanchez said. “I was just trying to get into the best spot as possible, and I knew [Hatch] was going to hit it there. … It just happened to hit my head — I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

After Kingsbury made that pivotal save in the 70th, a Rodman header drifted wide off a pass from 15-year-old Chloe Ricketts.

Rain began pouring down in the final 15 minutes. Neither team found a way to find the net; both walked off sopping wet but still unbeaten.

“Good tonight — would just love to be quicker,” Parsons said. “We need games, and we need to be repeating messages and gaining experiences. And we also got to pick up points while we’re learning those lessons.”

GiftOutline Gift Article