Several Monumental Sports & Entertainment employees cited one common feeling circulating through their headquarters this week after CEO Ted Leonsis fired Tommy Sheppard as president and general manager of the Washington Wizards, and it goes something like this: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This time, it can’t take three months. Leonsis launched a hunt for a general manager for the second time in four years Wednesday, with at least one major difference between now and 2019. In the sequel, Leonsis did not name an interim general manager, as he did with Sheppard back then. While work at the Wizards’ offices continues apace, the question, “So … who exactly do you report to now?” was met this week with a whole lot of, “I’m not sure.”

With the draft lottery set for May 16, along with workouts and the draft itself a little over a month later, Leonsis must be feeling some sense of urgency. That’s change enough from four years ago, when he took the time to speak with 78 advisers before finally promoting Sheppard in July from interim to full-time general manager.

That’s a start, as far as mind-set changes go. But Leonsis could take it a step further and not just revamp his front office but set a new tone for how the Wizards think about themselves as an organization.

Sheppard is gone, the last remnants of the Ernie Grunfeld era out after 20 years. Should Leonsis want to grab hold of this golden opportunity for a fresh start, he could look around the NBA for some recent success stories — Milwaukee, Memphis, Sacramento — and realize it might be time for the Wizards to downsize.

Or at least, start thinking smaller.

Masai Ujiri, vice chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors, and Bob Myers, president of basketball operations and general manager of the Golden State Warriors, are big names floating around the ether as potential candidates.

Hiring either of them would be a big-market move — both have the sparkling resumes and the street cred and know-how to attract big name talent. Both would come with a price tag appropriate for best-in-class executives. One might also guess that both, given their runs in the league, would come in wanting the type of control that Leonsis has been reticent to hand over.

Case in point: Leonsis has already put up guardrails in backing Coach Wes Unseld Jr., who will return for a third season.

But instead of daydreaming about Ujiri and Myers, why not think like a midmarket team? Go after a basketball mind who will focus on getting the on-court product up and running first. Recruit an under-the-radar, fresh talent evaluator who’s succeeded in moderate markets; that’s how the Wizards now exist realistically. The DC metro area, despite having all the perks of a big city, isn’t Miami or Los Angeles. Goodness knows the taxes aren’t Texas or Florida friendly, and it doesn’t attract free agents like a typical big market organization.

No problem. Neither did Milwaukee, once upon a time.

That’s a strong argument for ticket-buyers. Wizards fans might not need a big name on court, but they do love young, exciting talent willing to embrace the city. Think of how folks latched onto Jordan Goodwin this season. This is a city of the Goodman and Kenner Leagues. People just like good basketball.

Leonsis going a little — just a little — smaller feels like the best way to bring it to them.

Here are four names to consider, all of whom have been mentioned as potential candidates in recent days by rival front office executives and people within the Wizards organization:

Trajan Langdon

The New Orleans Pelicans general manager honed his craft working under Nets GM Sean Marks, first in San Antonio and then in Brooklyn, where he was named the assistant general manager in 2016 before the Pelicans hired him away in 2019. His name has come up frequently in the wake of Sheppard’s firing, with Langdon earning special praise for netting forward Trey Murphy III from the Grizzlies in a three-team trade following the 2021 draft. Murphy, 22, has evolved into one of the Pelicans rising stars, averaging 14.5 points on 48.4 percent shooting and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc in his second NBA season.

Scott Perry

The New York Knicks GM has quite the resume: he worked in the Detroit Pistons front office under team president Joe Dumars during the team’s run as a title contender in the early 2000s, a stretch that included a championship in 2004. Perry also drafted a little known forward out of Texas named Kevin Durant in his time with the then-Seattle SuperSonics. Other draft highlights include selecting Victor Oladipo and Aaron Gordon in Orlando before moving to New York in February of 2020.

Milt Newton

If you’re looking for the attractive combination of under-the-radar and highly talented, picking from the league’s ranks of assistant general managers isn’t a bad idea. Newton, who occupies that position in Milwaukee, is a highly regarded talent evaluator who also was with the Wizards from 2003-2013, working mostly as the vice president of player personnel. As GM in Minnesota from 2013-2016, he traded Kevin Love to Cleveland in a deal that brought in No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins, and drafted Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach Lavine.

Tim Connelly

If Ujiri and Myers cost too much for Leonsis, the same could be said about Connelly. He isn’t making as much as Ujiri, but the Timberwolves head honcho is making somewhere in the $8 million range (plus some reported ownership equity as a sweetener), which is a pretty penny. But some people might take a pay cut to get away from Rudy Gobert. If Connelly does, well, Leonsis has forked over that kind of cash before — former coach Scott Brooks made $7 million a year back when he was part of the plan to help lure Durant to Washington.

But Connelly’s name must be on the list of candidates, both because he’s got the most buzz of any potential candidate and because it just makes sense. If you’re asking which newly hired GM would be ok walking into an organization with a coach preselected for him, the answer might be Connelly, who has been close buddies with Unseld for around two decades.

Connelly is a Baltimore native who began his career in the Wizards’ video room in the late 90s before eventually building the Denver Nuggets, with whom Unseld served as an assistant before taking the Wizards job, into a powerhouse. The biggest argument against Connelly, aside from that paycheck, is that he’s coming off a year in which he orchestrated the ill-fated deal to bring Gobert from the Utah Jazz to the Timberwolves. But at least they made the playoffs.

