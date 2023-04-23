Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — The Memphis Grizzlies, built on precocious talent and slightly irrational confidence, have strayed from the ranks of the NBA’s top title contenders due to a regrettable knack for self-sabotage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Earlier this week, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, a proud trash talker and instigator, went out of his way to call Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James “old” and boasted, “I poke bears.” That misguided mind game immediately backfired Saturday, as the Lakers swallowed the Grizzlies whole during a 111-101 Game 3 victory at Crypto.com Arena and Brooks was ejected for a below-the-belt shot to James.

As James changed directions while dribbling the ball up the court early in the third quarter, Brooks leaned forward from his defensive stance, reached out with his left hand and made direct contact with James’s groin. James fell down and clutched his groin in pain, and an official review concluded that Brooks was guilty of “unnecessary and excessive contact” — the standard for a flagrant-two, which requires an automatic ejection.

After his verbal jabs at James raised the temperature in a series the Lakers now lead 2-1, Brooks managed just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in 19 minutes, and he now faces a possible suspension for his low blow. Brooks declined to speak to reporters and made a hasty postgame exit.

For his part, the 38-year-old James briefly confronted Brooks face to face before the game, then finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

“I don’t need to make statements,” James said. “I think my résumé and what I’ve done for this league speaks for itself. I don’t really get caught up in any comments like that. … This is not my first rodeo. I’ve had this throughout my career with certain individuals.”

James’s ability to brush off what he called “the bulls---” stood in stark contrast to the frazzled Grizzlies, who once again made life more difficult for themselves through their words and actions.

Returning to the site of their memorable courtside confrontation with television commentator Shannon Sharpe, the Grizzlies fell into an 18-2 hole, made just one shot in the first six minutes and trailed 35-9 at the end of the first quarter. James wasted no time getting to work against Brooks and company, scoring on the game’s opening possession and nearly matching Memphis’s total by scoring eight points in the first quarter.

“[James] has just been focused throughout,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “He just speaks with his actions. That’s the way we need him to be. It’s not about the mano-a-mano matchup. Anyone trying to express any doubt toward him or the level which he’s playing at, the way we turned things around this season, that just puts fire under all of us. Especially him.”

Memphis’s atrocious start, which marked the lowest-scoring quarter by any team this season, came even though Ja Morant returned to the lineup after missing Game 2 with a hand injury.

While Morant posted a game-high 45 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists, little else went right for the Grizzlies, who shot 37.6 percent from the field and were overwhelmed by Anthony Davis. The Lakers star finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds, easily winning his frontcourt matchup with Jaren Jackson Jr., who was named the NBA’s defensive player of the year this week.

“We’ve got to learn from this. There’s no excuses,” Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I hope the moment wasn’t too big for us. Hopefully our guys respond in Game 4.”

Saturday’s dud fit a perturbing pattern for the Grizzlies: Talk big, then play small. Shortly after Morant declared in an ESPN interview that he didn’t fear anyone in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies were blown out by the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. Then, Morant, Brooks and other several other Grizzlies players got into a heated exchange with Sharpe during a game in January, only for Memphis to collapse down the stretch in an embarrassing loss to the Lakers.

Of course, the Grizzlies’ biggest self-inflicted wound came in March, when Morant recorded himself holding a handgun on an Instagram Live video stream. That incident, which followed other allegations of off-court violence and threats by Morant, led the NBA to suspend the two-time all-star guard for eight games. Instead of pulling together for their push into the playoffs as the West’s No. 2 seed, the Grizzlies were left waiting for their franchise player to return from a brief stint in a Florida counseling program. Morant apologized upon his return, admitting that his “stress level had been becoming a problem” this season.

With their depth already stretched by injuries to center Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies must wait to see whether an NBA league office review of Brooks’s careless action results in a suspension.

“I was just trying to get up, protect my crown jewels and move on to the next play,” James quipped during a postgame interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

Brooks’ flagrant foul was the latest incident in the NBA playoffs’ messy opening week. Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended one game for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, while Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden avoided suspensions after committing flagrant fouls in a Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Like Brooks, Harden made contact with an opponent’s groin and was ejected with a flagrant two. Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane used that precedent to defend Brooks, noting that his teammate was “remorseful” for the low blow.

“It looked like it was incidental contact,” Bane said. “It looked like, from live action, that LeBron made a crossover move and Dillon took a stab at the ball and accidentally caught him in the wrong position. … I didn’t think it was anything malicious. James Harden did something similar and didn’t get any type of suspension.”

However, the NBA announced Tuesday that Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts” was a contributing factor to his suspension. Brooks has his own history: He was suspended during the 2022 playoffs for a flagrant foul that injured Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and he served multiple one-game suspensions this season for exceeding the league’s limit on technical fouls.

“With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised [if he’s suspended],” Morant said.

Jenkins wanted no part of the discussion, saying only that “the officials made a call.” Nevertheless, Memphis will spend its lone off day before Monday’s pivotal Game 4 awaiting the league’s verdict on Brooks, one more needless complication in a season full of them.

Suspension or not, the Grizzlies are left to cope with a troubling question as they approach their uphill battle with the Lakers: Can they really trust Brooks to let his play do the talking?

