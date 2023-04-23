U.S. Soccer hires Southampton’s Matt Crocker as sporting director

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. Soccer Federation has hired Matt Crocker from Premier League club Southampton to be its sporting director, a position that oversees the national teams, two people familiar with the situation said Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The USSF is expected to introduce Crocker on Tuesday, said those people, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The USSF said it did not want to comment, and Southampton did not return a message seeking comment. The Athletic first reported the hiring.

Crocker will succeed Earnie Stewart, who left the USSF in February to become director of football at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

With a new sporting director in place, the federation will ramp up pursuit of a coach for the men’s national team, which has opened the new World Cup cycle without a permanent leader. Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31, and assistant Anthony Hudson has run the squad as its interim boss.

The U.S. team, which advanced to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will face heightened expectations in 2026, when the tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said this winter that she expected to hire a coach by the end of the summer. Berhalter has remained interested in the job, but Crocker will take charge of the search and seems likely to use his connections in Europe to build a broad list of candidates.

Incidentally, Jesse Marsch, an American who most recently coached Premier League club Leeds United, interviewed for the Southampton coaching job in February. He remains available.

Crocker has been Southampton’s director of football operations for more than three years following a six-year tenure overseeing youth national teams at the Football Association, English soccer’s governing body. He also has worked extensively in youth development with Southampton, the English Football League and Welsh club Cardiff City.

Given its world-class women’s program, the USSF wanted to target someone with experience in that side of the game, too. Crocker helped grow the Southampton women’s team, which was founded in 2017 and last year earned promotion to the second division.

Kate Markgraf, the U.S. women’s national team general manager, will continue to oversee daily operations of the four-time world champions. The USSF is not expected to hire a men’s general manager following Brian McBride’s exit this year. Crocker would inherit some of those responsibilities.

