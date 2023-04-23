MLB’s new schedule has put the Nationals in an unfamiliar position

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — The Washington Nationals’ travel schedule has looked a bit different through the first few weeks of the season. In previous years the Nationals likely would’ve faced more division rivals by now, including hitters and pitchers whose tendencies they knew from more frequent matchups. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Instead, the Nationals on Sunday will wrap up a three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins — a team that they hadn’t played since the World Series winning season of 2019. At that point, Washington will have played 14 games against interleague opponents, more than any other team in MLB. The next closest teams at the conclusion of Sunday’s action are the Seattle Mariners with 12 and the San Francisco Giants with 11.

In a first this season, every team in Major League Baseball will play each other — similar to how the NBA and NHL schedules are set up. That means more travel and, thus far, a heavy dose of American League teams.

Advertisement

“Doesn’t seem to bother me at all and I think that the guys like it,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said about the schedule. “We get to come here, get to see some new faces. Some old faces for me with [Twins Manager] Rocco [Baldelli], I had him as a player. We go way back. But we get to see some different teams and play some different teams until we get back into the National League.”

The new balanced schedule has decreased the number of matchups against division rivals to 13. Each team will play six games against six opponents and seven games against four opponents in the same league for a total of 64 games. But the biggest difference is the 46 interleague games per team.

The argument for the change from a marketing perspective is that stars from opposite leagues now meet every season. From a competition angle, the hope is that the new format will level the playing field for all 30 teams.

Advertisement

Some divisions — like the National League East in recent years — feature stronger teams than others. With the new format, the belief is that strength of schedule in a division will matter less in determining who makes the playoffs. Facing division opponents less might be a positive for the Nationals, who finished 17-59 in 2022 against an NL East that sent three teams in the postseason. No team had fewer wins against division opponents than the Nationals last season.

“I think sometimes in spring when we play the Mets a lot and Miami and then play them a bunch during the season, it just feels like you’re always just facing the same teams,” starter Patrick Corbin said. “I guess that’s one good thing — just facing someone else, seeing some other guys. I feel like I always face them three, four times in spring and then another five or six during the season, so just good to mix that up.”

The Nationals opened the season by getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays After a four-game series earlier this month against the Colorado Rockies, Washington has since played 11 straight games against American League opponents.

Advertisement

The Nationals dropped two of three against the Los Angeles Angels, then picked up one win against Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians. The Baltimore Orioles, the Nationals’ regional rival, then shut out Washington in back-to-back games last week before the trip to Minneapolis.

Martinez said ahead of Friday’s game that the team had multiple meetings and spent extra time watching film to go over teams with which they are less familiar. Josiah Gray said after his last start against the Orioles that he has to be more in depth as he prepares for those teams. The same can be said for Washington’s hitters.

“It’s definitely a little bit different, but it’s a challenge that every team is going to go through, especially now that we play every team, every year,” first baseman Dominic Smith said. “I think it’ll help in the next year or two seeing all these guys all the time. That’ll make it a little bit easier. But it’s definitely different playing a ton of American League teams that we see this much earlier in the year, for sure.”

Advertisement

The Nationals finally earned their first series win of the year by taking the first two games against the Twins. They did see a familiar face Saturday in former Marlin Pablo López. But whatever game plan Washington had for this weekend has, to this point, worked successfully.

The Nationals will next head to New York for a series with the Mets, their first against a division opponent since meeting Atlanta Braves on the season’s opening weekend. Martinez said that he likes what he’s seen from his team against the other league’s best.

“In order to be the best, you gotta beat the best, right? And I’m okay with that,” Martinez said. “I want these guys to learn from that as well. We’ve been bumping heads with some really good teams and, for the most part, we’ve been right there.”

GiftOutline Gift Article