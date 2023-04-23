Victor Oladipo’s latest devastating injury will cost him the playoffs

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Victor Oladipo’s injury-marred NBA career took another challenging turn when an MRI exam revealed he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during a win Saturday by his Miami Heat over the Milwaukee Bucks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Heat confirmed Sunday what many feared when Oladipo fell to the floor in the fourth quarter and remained there for several moments, clutching his knee as teammates reacted in dismay. The 10th-year guard, whose previous injuries caused him to miss 255 of a possible 374 games since the 2018-19 season, is set for another extended absence.

Following Saturday’s 121-99 win that gave Miami a 2-1 lead over Milwaukee in their playoff series, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said that while everyone understands that injuries are “a part of this game,” it is still affecting to see “the human side of it.”

“When you see somebody that’s overcome so much and he’s done it time and time and time again,” Spoelstra said, “and he always does it with an incredible positive spirit and a smile on his face — even last night … that’s why I admire him so much.”

Oladipo, who turns 31 in less than two weeks, was injured when he drove the lane and tried to plant his left leg to rise for a layup attempt. His leg gave way, and he crumpled to the court in pain.

Victor Oladipo leaves the floor after injuring his left knee.



Sending good vibes to @VicOladipo from Heat Nation.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Ju1L8Y2DnD — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 23, 2023

Oladipo managed to walk off the court with some assistance. Spoelstra said after the game that the guard refused to be placed on a stretcher, and the coach added then, “I feel like throwing up right now, but I don’t know what the prognosis is.”

Given the results of the MRI exam, Oladipo’s injury might keep him sidelined for the start of next season — and possibly well into it. A recovery from patellar tendon surgery can take six months or even up to a full year.

A star at Indiana who played high school basketball at DeMatha in Hyattsville, Md., Oladipo was the second pick in the 2013 draft but didn’t fully break out in the NBA until earning an all-star selection in the 2017-18 season. He also earned all-star honors the following season, but disaster struck in January 2019 when he suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee while playing for the Indiana Pacers.

Oladipo missed the rest of that season and most of the 2019-20 campaign. After he struggled to regain his all-star form, the Pacers traded him in January 2021 to the Houston Rockets, who weeks later flipped him to the Heat. Shortly after arriving in Miami, Oladipo hurt his knee again, missed the rest of that season and did not suit up for another game until March 2022.

Before this season began, knee issues flared up once more, and Oladipo did not play for Miami until December. Nevertheless, he had been mostly available from that point on, and his 42 games played this season, not including three in the playoffs, were his most since 2017-18.

"We'll just have to see. I feel like throwing up right now, but I don't know what the prognosis is."



Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo's injurypic.twitter.com/ggRIiVAyJR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

“The physical toll of rehab is tough, but mentally it’s even tougher,” Heat center Cody Zeller, a friend of Oladipo’s since they were teammates at Indiana, said Saturday. “And he’s always so positive. He’ll attack this rehab like he has the others. Mentally, I don’t know how he does it. There’s a lot of long days, a lot of slow days, and it’s tough to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m just sick for him.”

Coming on the heels of a broken hand for Miami’s Tyler Herro — who suffered that injury at the start of the playoffs and will be out for several weeks — the calamity that befell Oladipo leaves the Heat precariously thin at guard, where he filled in at both spots. Behind Gabe Vincent at point guard is 37-year-old Kyle Lowry, who has been dealing with his own injury issues, and the only remaining shooting guards who have gotten appreciable playing time are Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.

In addition, star forward Jimmy Butler is dealing with a glute issue after a fall in Game 3. The Bucks have their own major medical concerns: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out since Game 1 with a back injury. Butler and Antetokounmpo are listed as questionable for Game 4, which is Monday.

