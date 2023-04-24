Battlefield’s Trevor Dougherty scores six goals in rout of Gainesville

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After playing his first two years at Paul VI and watching Battlefield reach the Virginia Class 6 boys’ lacrosse title game in 2021, Trevor Dougherty transferred to his hometown public school. He helped the Bobcats return to that stage last spring and is now one of several key attackmen on a deep roster that includes 16 seniors.

Dougherty scored six times and added an assist in Battlefield’s 15-1 drubbing of Gainesville on Monday night in Haymarket. The Bobcats (8-2) have won six in a row, outscoring their opponents 82-15 during that stretch.

“I’ve seen myself getting better every single day in practice,” Dougherty said. “Our defense plays hard on me, and it’s making me a better player.”

Dougherty’s 6-foot-6 frame gives him a different look than most scorers. All of his goals Monday were set up well by his teammates, who continually found the imposing attackman down low.

Advertisement

“Our offense is best when everybody shares the ball but, yes, he is the guy we look for,” Coach David Suthers said. “He’s a big body, a big target. … He gives us a different, unique look on our offense.”

Battlefield, which snapped Robinson’s seven-game winning streak Saturday with a 10-7 victory, built a 4-0 lead less than five minutes into Monday’s contest. When it appeared the Cardinals (5-5) were nearing their first break, senior midfielder Patrick Sheahan ripped the ball from his defender, dashed up the field and fed it to Dougherty, who had a hat trick in the first quarter.

Senior Ronan Cleary, a Cabrini (Pa.) commit, entered this season as one of the Bobcats’ attackmen, but there was uncertainty about which players would step up in that role. Dougherty has not only fit the bill, but his presence gives the Bobcats a different element to their offense.

Advertisement

“He’s added another X-factor to our offense,” Cleary said. “Most teams only have one or two good poles that can cover our guys. There are going to be a lot of mismatches with him.”

Gainesville, one of the Bobcats’ opponents in the Cedar Run District, is a second-year program with two seniors. Still, it boasts a solid offense that was averaging 10 goals entering Monday and has earned dominant wins over area opponents. But a first-quarter score from freshman attackman Hunter Barnum was its lone tally against junior goalie John Fisher and the Bobcats’ defense.

“I feel proud wearing this jersey,” Dougherty said. “I’ve always liked Battlefield High School, and this is a great program to be a part of. We want to get back to the state championship and win it this year.”

GiftOutline Gift Article