D.C. United acquires Cristian Dájome from Vancouver at MLS deadline

With the MLS transfer and trade deadline hours away, D.C. United on Monday night acquired Colombian attacker Cristian Dájome from Vancouver for $350,000 in general allocation money, people familiar with the trade said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Whitecaps would receive an additional $200,000 in 2025, should Dájome meet performance thresholds. Vancouver will remain responsible for most of his base salary, which was $750,000 last year, one person said.

Dájome (pronounced DA-ho-may) is expected to arrive this week. United (3-4-2) is at home against the third-division Richmond Kickers on Wednesday for a U.S. Open Cup third-round match, then hosts Charlotte FC in a regular season game Saturday.

United was also working to acquire a striker from the second-division USL Championship to back up leading scorer Christian Benteke, but details were not immediately available and it was unclear whether a deal would be struck before the 1 a.m. Tuesday deadline.

Dájome, 29, will help compensate for the loss of left wing Martín Rodríguez, who tore an ACL late in preseason. Rodríguez was placed on the season-ending injury list, a move that cleared roster and salary space.

Dájome’s best position is winger, though the Whitecaps also used him as an attacking midfielder and forward. This year, he hasn’t recorded a goal or an assist in seven regular season appearances (four starts) and four Concacaf Champions League games (four starts).

In three-plus seasons with Vancouver, Dájome posted 15 goals and 13 assists in 91 regular season matches, highlighted by a 10-goal campaign in 2021. Before coming to MLS, he spent his entire career in the Colombian league.

For weeks, United was in talks with several players overseas, but as the deadline neared, it became clear the trade market had become the best option to bolster the roster.

The second transfer and trade window will run from July 5 to Aug. 2.

