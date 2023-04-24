D.C. United’s Mohanad Jeahze arrested in Sweden

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United’s Mohanad Jeahze was arrested in Stockholm on Saturday on two counts of assault, according to Swedish court records. Jeahze, the team’s starting left back, was on personal leave while recovering from a quadriceps injury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He has not been charged but is scheduled to remain in custody until May 8 while the investigation continues, said Susanne Öhbom, a senior public prosecutor.

She declined to give any details. Court records indicate Jeahze was arrested for incidents in December and on Saturday. He will remain in custody, according to records, because “there is a risk the suspect evades prosecution or punishment,” suppresses evidence and will “continue his criminal activities.”

“D.C. United [has] been made aware that Mohanad Jeahze had been arrested while on personal leave in Sweden,” the team said in a statement. “The club will await additional details before providing further comment on the matter.”

Jeahze’s agent, Blash Hosseini, did not respond to a request for comment.

Jeahze, 26, signed a three-year contract with United during the offseason after seven seasons in his native Sweden. He has appeared in six of nine matches, started five and recorded two assists.

Jeahze has played for the Iraqi national team since November 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

