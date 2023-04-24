Quarterbacks — trades, standoffs and prospects — are the talk of the NFL

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Plenty of quarterback-related maneuvering is at hand as the NFL draft arrives this week. Four to five quarterbacks are likely to be selected during Thursday night’s opening round. And then there is the still-unfinished business of the Green Bay Packers’ pending trade of four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The long-awaited Rodgers deal would overshadow the draft, at least to some extent, if it finally occurs this week. There also is intrigue surrounding Lamar Jackson, the former league MVP who has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, and Ryan Tannehill, whom the Tennessee Titans reportedly could trade. But even if the Packers and Jets remain at an impasse on Rodgers, a celebrated draft class led by Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker will provide quarterback drama Thursday.

“I do think four are certainly going in the first round,” former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik, now an analyst for SiriusXM NFL Radio, said last week. “I think four will go before the top 20 picks. I think probably all five are off the board by the 20th pick.”

The Carolina Panthers, who traded up last month to get the No. 1 pick from the Chicago Bears, are widely expected to select Young, the former Heisman Trophy winner. He’ll become the centerpiece of the franchise’s rebuilding project.

There has been some speculation that quarterbacks could be chosen with each of the first four selections. The Houston Texans have the second pick and remain in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, one season removed from trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. The Indianapolis Colts possess the fourth choice and have been on a quarterback search since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement just before the 2019 season. In between, the Arizona Cardinals have the third pick but could trade it to a quarterback-needy team.

More recently, however, there has been growing talk that the Texans could use the second selection on a pass rusher — either Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson — rather than on a quarterback.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said late last week that early on in the draft process, he didn’t think the Texans would pass on picking a quarterback. “I thought, ‘Okay, I think Bryce will go one. I think Stroud will end up going two.’ It just makes a lot of sense,” he added. “I think those are clearly the top two quarterbacks, in my opinion, and the Texans have a need. And then all of a sudden, the whispers started. … And now I think that whisper has kind of turned into a roar. There’s a lot of people around the league that believe that’s the case, that they aren’t going to take a quarterback.”

The Colts could benefit if Stroud falls to them. If not, they could be left choosing between Levis and Richardson. Any of those selections could end Indianapolis’s starting-quarterback revolving door.

“I think Will Levis is further along in his journey and his development,” Jeremiah said. “He might not have as much upside as Richardson. But I think tomorrow he’s going to be ahead of Anthony Richardson. Whereas Anthony Richardson, I think, has a little more distance to travel but with a way bigger upside. With this Colts’ roster where it is right now, there’s some pretty good veteran pieces in place. I think there’s some expectations there that you want this guy to be up and running sooner than later.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called the top four quarterback prospects “so interchangeable,” depending on the traits a particular team emphasizes.

“If you say that height or size is a factor that eliminates a quarterback if he doesn’t fall within a certain parameter, then Bryce Young is out,” Kiper said. “If you say a quarterback needs to have a certain number of starts, then Anthony Richardson is out. If you say a quarterback has to finish strong and play well in that final year, then Will Levis is out because he was hurt. If you say a quarterback like C.J. Stroud had great talent around that assisted him … then you look at Stroud a little differently.

“So all these quarterbacks, you can find a reason not to take them. But … like Bill Walsh told me, he said, ‘Don’t go off what they can’t do. Tell me what they can do.’”

Kiper said he expects at least three of the four top quarterbacks — Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis — to be chosen very close to the top of the draft.

“And if one slides,” he added, “it may be Will Levis.”

Hooker, who is working his way back after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a November game, could make it five quarterbacks chosen in the first round. That would be quite a turnaround from last year’s draft, in which only one quarterback was taken in the opening round. That was Kenny Pickett, who went 20th to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet even in such an eagerly anticipated class, none of these quarterbacks is regarded as being in the can’t-miss-prospect category.

“I think there’s so much risk-reward in some of these guys that I don’t think they’re going to go off the board one-two-three-four,” Dominik said. “... I think that the teams like these players. But I think there’s a little bit of pause in them.”

The Packers and Jets have been unable to agree to trade terms since Rodgers said last month that he intended to play in New York. The deal could happen during Thursday night’s opening round if it involves a swap of first-round positions, with the Jets picking 13th and the Packers at No. 15. It could also happen during Friday night’s second round, with the Jets in possession of the draft’s 42nd and 43rd choices.

Jackson seems likely to stay put in Baltimore, especially after helping to recruit free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with the Ravens. But he has been free to negotiate an offer sheet with other teams after the Ravens used their nonexclusive franchise-player tag on him. And he did announce last month that he was seeking a trade. His contract impasse with the Ravens has not been resolved, leaving open at least a slight possibility of a stunning draft-night trade.

