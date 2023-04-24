Stone Ridge and its freshman are tops at Metro girls’ golf tournament

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the final group of golfers rounded the corner of the ninth and final hole at Argyle Country Club on Monday, defending champion Holton-Arms and Stone Ridge were tied for the team title at the Washington Metro Private School girls’ tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stone Ridge’s Abigail Avallone landed a shot onto the green, close to the pin, to set up a par. The Gators could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Behind the freshman, Stone Ridge prevailed to win the team title with a two-day total score of 258. Holton-Arms, led by Harper Smith — who shot an 83 over the two days — finished seven strokes behind after a difficult finish on the final hole.

Heading into the second day of the tournament in Silver Spring, the Gators held a two-stroke lead but felt nervous about maintaining it because they were missing their No. 3 golfer, Cara Mitchell.

Advertisement

Avallone, who teed off in the final group, offset that loss with her score of 1-over-par 37. Her biggest challenge was playing from closer tees than she is accustomed to.

“I had to adjust some of my distances and some of the holes played a little bit differently, but it’s always nice to have a little shorter distance, and you still have to make the shot,” she said.

Avallone was again strong after shooting a 36 last Wednesday at Bretton Woods in Germantown during the first round of play. She nabbed the lowest score of anyone Monday and captured the individual title with a two-day total of 73.

Potomac’s Katie Lee and Annabel Widdifield tied for second place individually with scores of 81.

“I think today I had an extra level of focus because I knew it was the last day and it was a one-stroke lead so I knew I had to bring my game today,” Avallone said.

Advertisement

“ … It’s an honor and it shows how well our whole team is and how many rounded-out players we have,” she said. “Everybody works as a team and we play really well together.”

Stone Ridge Coach Justin Nogay started the tournament last year after seeing an abundance of interest and a lack of postseason competition focused specifically on girls’ golf. In 2022 it was exclusively an Independent School League competition, and it expanded this year to include O’Connell and Good Counsel of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

This year’s event included 44 players representing 12 area schools. Seven teams of five golfers competed for the team title.

Nogay hopes the tournament will someday pit the ISL against the WCAC. For that to happen, he said, the leagues would have to hold their own league championships, which is still a work in progress.

GiftOutline Gift Article