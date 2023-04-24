Wootton tennis scores three telling wins; Colgan baseball continues elite run

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week was a crucible for Wootton tennis as it contended with injury, heat and three of its toughest opponents of the season. Led by junior Ben Wang, who plays No. 1 singles and is the only upperclassman on a singles lineup otherwise made up of freshmen, the Patriots came out of it with three dominant wins and plenty of momentum as they try to repeat as Maryland 4A state champs.

They began the week with a 6-1 win over Whitman on Monday, and then beat 2022 state runner-up Blair by the same score Wednesday.

No. 2 singles player Anthony Hall suffered cramps and was forced to retire from his match against Blair, putting an emphasis on the importance of conditioning and hydration.

Entering Friday’s match against Churchill — a team that defeated a banged-up Wootton 7-0 last year — Wang built on his experience to use his fitness and the nearly 90-degree weather to his advantage.

Advertisement

“My strategy was to make the points a bit longer and make it a little bit more physical to make [my opponent] feel the heat,” Wang said. “I was focusing on being more consistent and making my opponent have to work really hard with his feet.”

That strategy worked. His opponent threw up after the first set under the sweltering heat as Wang took a big lead, proof that his endurance training was paying off.

His teammates followed suit for their third 6-1 win of the week.

Wang, who was out with an injury nearly the entirety of last season, has never felt stronger.

“Everyone can hit a great ball once or twice,” Wang said. “But being able to do that over and over and over again, that’s where I think we’ll see the differentiation.”

— Aaron Credeur

Baseball

High school coaches often describe baseball as a zero-sum game: to get an edge, you’ve got to take one away from another team.

Advertisement

Few teams have found more of them than Colgan’s deep staff, headed by former MLB player Mike Colangelo. Over the past three seasons the Sharks have enjoyed a Class 6 state final appearance in 2021, a run to the semifinals in 2022 and a 51-4 overall record — the fewest losses of any Northern Virginia public school.

“He’s been there at the highest level; his knowledge goes so much deeper,” senior catcher Jae’dan Carter said of Colangelo. “He’s thinking two, three, four plays ahead.”

During parts of three professional seasons with the Anaheim Angels, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics, Colangelo considered himself a sponge as much as he did an MLB player. The Hylton High and George Mason University alum asked Rickey Henderson for base-running tips. He listened as Tony Gwynn explained his two-strike approach. He watched eventual World Series-winning managers Bruce Bochy and Mike Scioscia build camaraderie.

Advertisement

The Sharks can thank Henderson, in part, for the 143 stolen bases they’ve taken during the 11-1 start (all while holding opponents to 14 bags taken). The late Gwynn is somewhat responsible for the team’s .409 average, with eight players hitting above .300. Again, Colgan is in the hunt for a Class 6 state title.

The Sharks also attribute success to a heavy lean into analytics, headed by assistant Brandon Carter, who spends nearly 10 hours each week on scouting reports. By game time, the Sharks are well-versed on the plate approaches, as well as the bunting and base-running tendencies, for every opposing player and team.

Still, they believe the most consequential boost has come from good old-fashioned camaraderie.

“We came into this season extremely hungry,” Jae’dan Carter said. “Last year turned us into some animals. … add in our culture, that’s what makes us a really, really, really good team.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Soccer

It’s a good time to be an Independence Tiger. Entering this week, the Tigers sported an unblemished 9-0 record, with seven of those wins coming by multiple goals. In an area filled with state championship contenders, Independence has risen above the rest, beating traditional power Briar Woods, 5-1, and Riverside, last year’s Class 5 finalist, 2-0.

Advertisement

The Tigers are reaping the rewards of growing older. This is the first senior class that has been at the school all four years. Aubel’s team has four players, including playmaking midfielder Jack Sturman, who have been a part of the varsity program all four years.

“We were mildly optimistic coming into the season for that reason,” the coach said. “We’ve developed a culture with those guys that we thought could help us be successful. … Did I think we’d be 9-0 at this point? No. But did I think we’d be a winning team? Absolutely.”

One of the biggest differences Aubel has noticed is the Tigers’ ability to generate offense no matter the circumstance.

“This team has an ability to score goals in a resilient fashion,” Aubel said. “Sometimes in the past, if something went wrong, we really weren’t able to recover from it. But that’s something this group specifically has gotten better at. They’re able to change the momentum of a match.”

Advertisement

Independence has always had talent: it reached the region final in its second full year as a program. But whereas the Tigers started eight underclassmen in that match, they are now a more seasoned contender.

“We set a target of the beginning of the year to reach June,” Aubel said. “If we can play into June, we’ve had a successful season.”

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

Late in Severn’s come-from-behind 10-7 win over Gilman on Thursday, Nick Sotiropoulos won a faceoff and soon had two defenders in front of him. Sotiropoulos, a senior filling in at the X who will be a long-stick midfielder at Hobart, split both Greyhounds and rifled the dagger himself.

At the Admirals’ (12-3) practice on Sunday, some of the players said they were surprised Joe Christie didn’t call timeout there. The seventh-year coach said that’s typically what he would do, but Sotiropoulos split his double-team so quickly that an easy path to the goal opened.

Severn was thin in the faceoff department when Sotiropoulos and fellow senior captain Jacob Todd made the varsity team as freshmen. Knowing it wasn’t Sotiropoulos’s natural position, Christie had him try it out. And with starting faceoff specialist Reid Gills, a junior committed to Penn State, recently dislocating his kneecap, Christie called on Sotiropoulos to take the role again.

Advertisement

“He’s more of a defensive-minded guy, but he’s an offensive-minded [long-stick midfielder]. He loves the push,” Christie said. “It’s invaluable because everyone on the team sees the sacrifice he’s made — to step away from his natural position — and the success he’s having with it.”

Sotiropoulos is one of 21 seniors on the Admirals, whose losses have come against Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association “A” foes St. Paul’s, McDonogh and Boys’ Latin.

— Shane Connuck

GiftOutline Gift Article