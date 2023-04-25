Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first day of the NFL draft provides a surprisingly extensive menu of choices for sports gamblers in states that permit betting on events such as drafts, including New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, Illinois, New Hampshire and others. (Some states, including Virginia, prohibit betting on the NFL draft because it is not considered a sporting event by the state’s gaming commission. In the D.C. area, you can bet on the draft in Maryland and in the District.)

In states that allow such bets, users have options both straightforward and complex: which player will be picked first, how many wide receivers will be drafted in the first round, how many players from specific conferences will be taken in the first round and the over/unders on draft position for select players, among others. (Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, for example, has a draft position of 24.5 on DraftKings, which means bettors must decide if he will be picked within the top 24 selections, although the prices for before and after 24.5 are different.)

Before we get to the ticket counter, we need to know what value looks like — and what the fair price would be for a given player or team to make a specific selection. Since the markets are offering prices for different players at different positions, it is a simple process to convert those prices to implied odds. Then, we strip out the commission the sportsbook charges and we have a “no-vig price” for a particular bet. Theoretically, any price we can get that’s superior to that no-vig price has value.

We can further enhance our potential value with information, whether that be from historical trends, national NFL media reports or beat writers covering specific teams.

In the end, we are looking to put our money where it has the most value. Sometimes that will be on a short-priced favorite and sometimes it will be on a long shot with big odds, but it should always be a bet that has positive expectation, meaning we would expect to win money over the long term with a similar wager.

So, on to the specifics. Let’s start with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a player almost everyone now agrees will be the top pick. It’s tempting to lay a big number on something pundits believe is close to a sure thing, yet the odds offered for this market appear to be woefully underpriced. For example, if you think Young has an 80 percent chance to go No. 1 — which is the estimate ESPN’s mock draft tool gives, using “prospect grades from Scouts Inc., expert mock drafts and team needs along with a few other factors” — you would need to demand a price of -400 (wager $400 to win $100) just to get a fair risk-reward proposition.

As of Monday morning, DraftKings was offering -1400 odds, with FanDuel and Caesars offering -1200. GambetDC — D.C.’s monopolistic product run by the D.C. Lottery — was even worse at -1667. At those prices, you would have to be around 95 percent sure Young would be the top choice for even a small edge.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson is another one of the four quarterbacks forecast to go early in the first round. The consensus draft position for Richardson, based on more than 1,100 mock drafts, has him taken No. 4 by the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN’s tool also believes Richardson has a high chance to go at No. 4, with almost equal chances of him being selected at No. 5, a pick held by the Seattle Seahawks, or at No. 6, a slot owned by the Detroit Lions. Based on ESPN’s estimate of a 26 percent chance that Richardson will be the fourth player selected, the fair-value price for Richardson in this spot is +285, meaning you would wager $100 to win $285. If you can find a price better than that — GambetDC was offering +450 odds for Richardson to be the fourth pick — it’s a value play.

Will Levis, the quarterback from Kentucky, is a polarizing choice — and an illustration of how fast the betting markets can move. He was often projected to go in the top half of the first round, tabbed as high as the top few picks and as low as No. 14, but a small percentage of mock drafts had him falling out of the first round.

As of Monday morning, the market appeared to have settled on an over/under around the fourth choice, yet those betting markets and tools such as ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor couldn’t begin to agree on the likelihood. The betting markets Monday morning were giving Levis a 22 percent chance to go in the top four picks, which equaled a fair-value price of +340. But ESPN’s estimate gave almost an 50-50 likelihood that he would be gone by pick No. 5. That suggested a fair-value price of +100. That’s a big difference — and if you believe ESPN is a better gauge of the situation than the betting markets, there was a lot of value in wagering on Levis to go in the top four picks. By Monday afternoon, DraftKings had Levis as the betting favorite to go at No. 2.

The Washington Commanders could go in a few different directions Thursday night. The team has several roster needs that could be addressed with the 16th pick, including cornerback, safety, offensive line, running back and defensive end. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been the most likely choice per mock drafts (23 percent), followed by cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon of Illinois (12 percent) and Christian Gonzalez of Oregon (9 percent). ESPN’s forecast lists Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones as the most likely selection (12 percent), followed by Porter (10 percent), Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright (9 percent) and Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (9 percent).

An outcome you believe has a 20 percent chance to come to fruition requires a price of +400 or better for a value-added wager; if you are looking at an outcome with a 10 percent chance, you want to get odds of at least +900. If you can find +400 odds for Porter or +900 for any of the players linked to Washington, it’s worth considering.

One thing to remember: It’s okay to not place a bet when the value isn’t there. Betting without an edge only erodes your bankroll, and draft prices this week have dramatic swings. If you can’t find a price that is better than the fair-value prices suggested by mock drafts and other tools, look for another opportunity. Of course, you may have a different calculation that leads you to a different fair value for a particular prop. Just make sure you’re always betting with a perceived edge if your goal is something other than entertainment.

