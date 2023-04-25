Black QBs will rule this NFL draft. In 1999, they represented change.

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over big steaks and garlic mashed potatoes, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith and Daunte Culpepper gathered at a New York restaurant the night before the 1999 NFL draft, to trade stories about the buildup and pray about their futures. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Surrounded by the revelry of family, friends and agents, they nervously pondered whose name would be called first and where they — the first-ever trio of Black quarterbacks to be selected in the first round — might take the game.

At the time, sports’ marquee position was in flux. Brett Favre had John Madden drooling on national television broadcasts. John Elway had taken his last end zone dive in the Super Bowl. Dan Marino was a few months from throwing his last laser. Peyton Manning was coming off an interception-plagued rookie season. Tom Brady was in college at Michigan, still trying to fend off Drew Henson.

As for Black quarterbacks, Randall Cunningham and Warren Moon were fading from their days as starters, and Steve McNair was preparing to take up the torch with a run to the Super Bowl. But McNabb, Smith and Culpepper were situated like Cash Money Records, ready to take over ’99 and the 2000s.

“It was the year of change,” McNabb recalled in a telephone interview. “Because you never had three Black quarterbacks be in this position, where we could be faces of the franchise. Where we were at that time of the game … it was on us. Where would the game go with the three of us coming into the NFL?”

On Thursday night, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson are expected to become the first trio of Black quarterbacks since that year to go in the first round. But this time feels different. Most of the battles their predecessors fought have been won. The unwarranted questions about the Black quarterback’s acumen, desire and leadership aren’t asked as often, and certainly not as loudly.

That’s only possible because of the progress made in the 24 years since McNabb, Smith and Culpepper went second, third and 11th respectively. Before then, just four Black quarterbacks had been taken in the first round: Eldridge Dickey (who never threw a pass in the NFL after being forced to play wide receiver); Doug Williams; Andre Ware; and McNair. Since then, five have gone first overall and four have won league MVP award, including Patrick Mahomes last season.

“The Black quarterback is here to stay,” Smith said. “It’s time to start looking past skin color.”

Not being viewed through the prism of race was a luxury that wasn’t granted to Smith, McNabb and Culpepper. As the 20th century was ending, Black quarterbacks were still relatively unproven. Williams leading Washington’s football team to a Super Bowl victory in 1988 should’ve dispelled any lingering concerns. But many remained. The game hadn’t evolved to where it is today, when speed and athleticism are viewed as desired traits, not detriments.

McNabb entered the draft as the most accomplished of the trio, a former two-sport athlete with NBA dreams before realizing his gifts on the gridiron could take him further. He was a three-time Big East offensive player of the year at Syracuse, and the Philadelphia Eagles made him the highest-drafted Black quarterback ever.

Eagles fans, enthralled by Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams, booed the pick. McNabb made six Pro Bowls and led the Eagles to five NFC championship games and a Super Bowl. But those accomplishments didn’t shield McNabb from criticism based solely on his race. In 2003, Rush Limbaugh said on ESPN that McNabb was propped up by white guilt within the media, “desirous that a Black quarterback do well,” rather than actual talent.

“I didn’t feel like I was carrying any weight, in college, as far as being a Black quarterback, but when you get to the NFL, you understand the magnitude of it and what it can do for guys behind you,” McNabb said. “I was able to at least erase a lot of the stigmas.”

McNabb, like Culpepper, made another statement by choosing a Black agent for representation — a first for a quarterback taken in the first round. Seeking wisdom from those who paved the way for him, McNabb spoke with Moon, Williams and Cunningham before getting drafted. “I did my homework,” McNabb said. “I asked questions. I tried to have answers so when [problems] arrived, I was ready. Everybody wants the glitz and glamour. I wanted to know how to prepare. Longevity.”

Culpepper’s agent, Mason Ashe, felt it was his responsibility to help Culpepper understand the history behind the position. He arranged a conversation with James “Shack” Harris, the first Black quarterback to open the season as a starter, in 1969 for the Buffalo Bills. Then director of pro personnel for the Baltimore Ravens, Harris offered some perspective in 1999 for the big, strong-armed quarterback from Central Florida whom he thought would “be an outstanding pro.”

“Focus on the things that got him where he was,” Harris said he told Culpepper. “I thought it was important to let him know don’t be concerned about people who would be evaluating him about his weaknesses. If you’re coming into the NFL and you’re concerned about proving those things, then it’s going to affect his play.”

Ashe also tried to shield Culpepper from any potential land mines. When a prominent journalist invited Culpepper to appear on his show, Ashe said, he asked for an example of the questions they would ask and saw one that read, “How does it feel to be a Black quarterback leading white men on a football field?” They declined the interview.

Five quarterbacks overall were taken in the first round. Tim Couch, Smith and Cade McNown flopped. McNabb and Culpepper thrived after landing in desirable situations with innovative offensive coaches in Andy Reid and Dennis Green, respectively. Culpepper, who could not be reached for this story, was the first quarterback to appear on the cover of the popular Madden video game and made three Pro Bowls in Minnesota before injuries stalled his career.

Smith was victimized by some of the tired tropes of that era. Out of high school, Smith failed to qualify to play in college, so he went tried pro baseball. But after being released by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Smith returned to football at a junior college then Oregon, a school that originally sent Smith his first recruiting letter in high school — to play defensive back.

Leading up to the draft, Smith’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, hired a tutor to prepare him for the Wonderlic cognitive exam. Smith scored so well at the combine - 37 out of 50 - he was asked to take it again at his pro day, to erase any doubt that his score was real.

“If that’s not stereotyping, I don’t know what stereotyping is,” Smith said. “That definitely wouldn’t have happened to any other quarterback.”

Though he most famously represented Troy Aikman and Steve Young, Steinberg was no stranger to obstacles facing Black quarterbacks: he represented Moon when he went undrafted in 1978 and was forced to start his career in Canada, and he repped Kordell Stewart, who played multiple positions with the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned the nickname “Slash” before he settled into a starting role at quarterback.

“Many front offices felt the Black quarterback wasn’t up to the requisite intellectual capacity or leadership to play quarterback,” Steinberg said. “It never should’ve been that way in the first place. The very fact that they got drafted so high was a breakthrough.

“It’s not as significant as Obama being elected president but it had the same feel to it," he continued, "because it meant, ‘We can do anything.’ It was a real dramatic year.”

Smith was under consideration for the No. 1 overall pick until Cleveland informed him the morning of the draft that it was going with Couch. Cincinnati snagged Smith two picks later but he was out of the league after four seasons, going just 3-14 as a starter. He blames offseason partying, his coping mechanism for the stress he encountered. But he also wishes he had been drafted by a different organization. “I feel I was just ahead of the curve, because you have a brother that gets drafted and you essentially try to turn him into a pocket passer,” said Smith, 47. "If I had the opportunity to do ... stuff they’re doing now, my career would’ve been different. I tell people all the time, I’m still underdeveloped as a quarterback. "

This year will be the fourth in the past seven in which at least two Black quarterbacks have gone in the first round. But there was an 18-year gap between years in which multiple Black quarterbacks were drafted in the first round, from McNabb, Culpepper and Smith to Mahomes and Deshaun Watson going 10th and 12th, respectively, in 2017.

The criticisms of Young, Stroud and Richardson aren’t littered with the coded language once reserved for Black quarterbacks. Young, the 2021 Heisman winner as a sophomore at Alabama, mostly hears about his height and slight build. Stroud, the wizard who almost single-handedly beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff, has heard how didn’t flash enough athleticism at Ohio State. Richardson’s “upside” has pushed him up draft boards, rather than his limitations and limited experience at Florida being viewed as an excuse to stay away.

“The race thing, I don’t know if it’s the filter that it was. The players are going to get the benefit of the doubt better than our crew did,” Ashe said. “But off the field, I don’t know if things have changed. We’ve come a long way but you ring the wrong doorbell, you might get it. This is all recent stuff they still see, before they see million-dollar athlete.”

McNabb, Smith and Culpeper recognized the significance of what was unfolding in 1999 but have greater reverence for what has transpired since then. The takeover for that trio never arrived, but change did. There is greater acceptance, familiarity and success associated with what once was shunned.

“I think what it’s done, it’s shined a light, when you look at the play of these quarterbacks, that now gives them a little more positivity when it comes to comparisons,” McNabb said. “We’ve given them that game plan of understanding how to coach guys like us and allowing us to be ourselves.”

