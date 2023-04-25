Brett Favre to remain defendant in Mississippi welfare case, judge rules

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Mississippi judge denied a request by attorneys for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to dismiss him as a defendant in a lawsuit seeking to recover millions of dollars diverted from a welfare relief fund. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson also denied a request for a hearing on the motion to sever Favre from a group of more than three dozen people and businesses being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, deeming it “unpersuasive and inapplicable.”

“Obviously, Brett Favre is disappointed in the court’s ruling,” his spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, said in a statement to the Associated Press. “His legal team is exploring their options.”

Favre is among 47 defendants targeted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services in an investigation into what prosecutors say was the allegedly fraudulent transfer of nearly $80 million from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program into projects — such as a volleyball facility at Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport — supported by wealthy or influential people. The volleyball court was completed with $5 million in federal welfare funds, and the state, Favre has argued, approved the money transfer. In addition, $1.7 million was directed toward development of a concussion treatment drug Favre promoted.

“Both claims stem from allegations surrounding his involvement with and dealings to secure funding for the construction of a brick-and-mortar volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi as well as allegations surrounding his efforts to secure funds for a for-profit drug company, Prevacus,” the judge wrote (via Mississippi Today). “Specifically, Plaintiff alleged that Favre personally guaranteed funds for the construction of a volleyball facility at USM, that he was unsuccessful at fundraising efforts, that he conducted months of negotiations and backdoor meetings with other named defendants and the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation to acquire funding, that the funding came from TANF funds and that said were used of non-TANF purposes, i.e. construction of a volleyball facility. Plaintiff further alleged that Favre, as the largest individual outside investor of Prevacus, engaged in similar meetings to assist in similar procurement of TANF funds that were, then, used to purchase stock in Prevacus, inconsistent with lawsuit TANF purposes.”

In their motion, Favre’s lawyers offered 300 pages of exhibits, which, under court procedure, the judge said she was unable to consider.

Favre’s attorneys countered that “if, as MDHS falsely alleges, Favre was part of a conspiracy, it was the most public and open conspiracy in Mississippi history,” adding, “it was directed and carried out by MDHS itself to transfer funds from one public state entity to another, Southern Miss, and it was vetted and approved by numerous lawyers and State officials.”

Although several people have entered guilty pleas in a parallel criminal case related to their involvement in the misspending, no criminal charges have been brought against Favre. Last week, former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. was added to the criminal case.

Last October, Favre denied wrongdoing in the scandal, speaking out for the first time and saying in a statement to Fox News Digital that “I have done nothing wrong and it is past time to set the record straight.” He added that he has “been unjustly smeared in the media.”

Favre’s alleged involvement in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case has helped bring broader national attention to it and cost him endorsement deals.

Favre received $1.1 million intended for welfare recipients in exchange for speeches and appearances the state auditor says he never made. Text messages included in court filings last fall showed Favre was heavily involved in discussions that resulted in welfare money going toward construction of the volleyball facility. Favre later repaid the $1.1 million, but $228,000 in interest remains in dispute. Money for the appearances and the volleyball facility was channeled through a nonprofit called the Mississippi Community Education Center.

