Court confirms market value of the Nationals’ rights in MASN case

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The New York state appellate court confirmed the fair market value of the Washington Nationals’ television rights Tuesday, a step that will help the team collect tens of millions of dollars in missing rights fees. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York’s highest court found the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which is controlled by the Orioles, has no right to take the dispute over $100 million in missing rights fee payments from 2012-16 to an independent arbitrator, which they had been seeking. The court did not compel a payment of the money immediately, and the two sides must continue negotiating over the amount of money to be paid to the Nationals.

“While it is unfortunate that our decision may send this protracted litigation into extra innings, that result is necessitated by the settlement agreement’s terms,” the ruling said.

Advertisement

Still, according to a person familiar with the case, the ruling likely will provide some clarity on the value of the Nationals TV rights moving forward, as the team continues to look for a buyer. Baseball’s revenue sharing committee, the court ruled, is the appropriate venue to hear disputes over the case and it will be more difficult to challenge their decisions in the future, that person said. That means an MLB committee should have an easier time setting the value of the fees for other past years, as well as future years.

Neither MASN nor the Nationals immediately commented on the ruling.

The Nationals will not be paid immediately. The team and MASN will likely go before an arbitrator, who will determine the exact amount of money the Nationals are owed. The amount could end up less than $100 million because of profit disbursements the network has already made to the team.

Advertisement

Last month, the two sides argued their case in front of a panel of justices in Albany. MASN argued that the dispute should be heard by an independent arbitrator because Major League Baseball was biased in favor of the Nationals.

The case has been a legal odyssey. Beginning in 2012, the Nationals challenged the rights fee payments they were set to receive for the next five seasons, which MASN determined was around $40 million per year, or $200 million in total. The Nationals asked MASN for far more, around $118 million a year or $475 million in total. An MLB revenue sharing committee settled closer to MASN’s original offer, finding the Nationals should receive about $20 million more annually than MASN agreed to pay, meaning the network owed the team an additional $100 million.

MASN sued, arguing MLB was not an impartial arbiter, and won their case in a New York court at least in part because MLB had given a loan to the Nationals and the entities had shared legal counsel. The dispute was sent back to MLB. The Nationals hired new lawyers, and another MLB committee made an identical ruling, which MASN challenged again, setting the stage for Tuesday’s decision.

The original MASN agreement, in which the Orioles were granted control of the Nationals TV rights in perpetuity, was struck in 2005 when Major League Baseball moved the Montreal Expos to Washington, as payment to the Orioles for sharing their geographic territory with another franchise.

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article