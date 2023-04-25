Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United States and Mexico have joined forces in a bid to host the 2027 women’s World Cup, and by every measure it would be a smash hit. The stadiums, training centers and infrastructure are already in place. From the grass roots to the unmatched national team, the United States has been at the forefront of growing women’s soccer globally.

Mexico’s developmental gains over the past five years are notable, and with the country offering its top venues, soccer history and economic support, the bid gains strength.

Attendance records that have stood since the 1999 World Cup — the first time the United States staged the women’s tournament — probably would tumble, and watch parties would fill large outdoor spaces nationwide.

Given the swelling interest in women’s athletics here, the 2027 World Cup would set a new benchmark for women’s soccer. It would be the kind of international spectacle that women’s sports have long sought.

Advertisement

It all makes so much sense.

It makes more sense, though, to choose someplace else.

The U.S.-Mexico bid is a safe and easy option. So too is the joint effort by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. If FIFA is serious about growing the women’s game, it should select Brazil or South Africa, which Monday were among four groups to step forward with intentions to bid for 2027 hosting rights. The selection process will conclude in May 2024.

Neither South America nor Africa has staged the women’s World Cup. North America has had it three times, including the United States twice, and Europe has hosted three. Asia won the rights twice. Australia and New Zealand will co-host this summer.

This is not an argument to shun the United States. A U.S.-Mexico bid would make perfect sense in 2031. It could even add Canada, which, because it hosted eight years ago, wasn’t included in the 2027 effort. Europe will always be in the mix, but after France hosted in 2019, it can wait.

Advertisement

FIFA is going somewhere new this year, fueling the case for a slam-dunk choice in four years. But like in Europe and North America, women’s soccer is well-established in Oceania, and while the World Cup will help continue to grow the sport there, it’s already on firm ground.

South America and Africa have rich soccer cultures, though they are built around the men’s game. Women’s soccer has struggled and in many cases languished.

That the Brazilian national team has not won a World Cup or Olympic title — and continues to battle with its federation over structural shortcomings — exposes how far behind the women’s game is, even in a large country with financial resources and an unbridled love for the game.

Argentina and Chile have made gains, but for the most part, South America is decades behind.

Advertisement

One could make the case that, given the neglect of its immensely talented women’s team, Brazil does not deserve to host the World Cup. Perhaps, though, a World Cup there would nudge the federation in the right direction and increase public support for women’s soccer.

The sport is so important to Brazilians, so part of their identity, that the public would welcome a large-scale tournament featuring a home team blessed with some of the sport’s most entertaining players.

Brazil, which hosted the men’s World Cup in 2014, would need to assure FIFA of its commitment to the sport at large.

South Africa could have the same impact on women’s soccer in Africa. The country has experience organizing a World Cup, having been the first African country to host the men’s tournament, in 2010.

Nigeria is the only African women’s team to thrive internationally yet has not advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals since 1999. At No. 42, Nigeria is the lone African team in the top 50 of FIFA’s rankings.

Advertisement

Like in South America, FIFA needs to nudge Africa. Staging the premier women’s competition there would encourage greater participation and prod countries to stop dragging their feet about supporting the women’s game.

FIFA has finally taken steps to grow women’s soccer. Winnings have increased, though they still are far behind the men’s prizes. World Cup expansion, from 12 in 1995 to 32 this year, has allowed players and teams from smaller countries to dream about qualifying.

Score lines such as the 13-0 U.S. victory over Thailand in 2019 lay bare the enormous gap between new and established programs. But they also demonstrate to federations the level of investment needed to become successful.

Another factor in the U.S.-Mexico bid is the timing. The United States, Mexico and Canada will have just staged the men’s World Cup in 2026. Does FIFA really want to hold its next major tournament in not only two of the same countries but some of the same cities? And would domestic fans be willing to dig deep into their pockets again a year later for tickets and travel?

Advertisement

Then comes 2028, when Los Angeles will host the Olympics, of which women’s soccer will again play a significant part. Olympic soccer matches are usually played around the country before culminating with the gold medal matches in the host city.

Major tournaments in consecutive years would also affect domestic pro leagues. MLS, and perhaps the NWSL, will need to adjust schedules in 2026, when the largest men’s World Cup (48 teams and 104 games) descends on North America for more than a month. A subsequent women’s World Cup and Olympics would bring additional stress.

Let’s be honest: Telling FIFA to not select the most financially lucrative bid (U.S.-Mexico) is like asking a child to choose vegetables over sweets. But the women’s game requires long-term nourishment, not a sugar rush.

And for women’s soccer to begin flourishing outside traditional corners, FIFA needs to expand its horizons.

GiftOutline Gift Article