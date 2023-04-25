Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James hasn’t dipped his shoulder, turned the corner and beelined for the rim in these playoffs nearly as often or as casually as he did in his most recent title years, one obvious sign that he’s 38 years old and still only two month removed from a foot injury that nearly required season-ending surgery.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has paced himself during this first-round series against the young and yappy Memphis Grizzlies, choosing to defer to sidekick Anthony Davis and role players like Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. His extreme patience has hinted at exhaustion or even reluctance, and it has seemed like it might cost the Lakers, who were dramatically reshaped with midseason moves to complement their centerpiece.

But just when it seemed that James had waited too long, or that he couldn’t summon the extra gear he had tapped to win four championships, he dipped his shoulder and conjured a last-second layup to force overtime. Then, in the extra period, he dipped his shoulder again to find a runner that iced the Lakers’ 117-111 Game 4 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Appropriately, James kissed the two biggest shots of the night off the backboard, offering an old-school, old-man rebuttal to Dillon Brooks’s infamous assertion that the four-time MVP has gotten long in the tooth.

“I don’t know where I found the legs, honestly,” said James, who logged 45 minutes, his second-highest total of the season. “I was burnt, meaning I was exhausted. You just dig deep and understand that you’ll be able to sleep at some point. Just not right now. This is not the time to rest or forget about an assignment.”

The Lakers played with fire all night, squandering a 15-point, first-half lead with a terrible stretch to close the second quarter before falling behind by seven points with five minutes remaining in regulation. Though Ja Morant regressed following a magnificent 45-point showing in Game 3, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane picked up the slack with a game-high 36 points. Davis, meanwhile, was bothered by a hip injury and struggled badly from the field.

If not for three critical three-pointers by D’Angelo Russell over a 60-second stretch late in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles probably would have lost contact with Memphis. Instead, the Lakers claimed a 3-1 series lead and can eliminate the No. 2 seed Grizzlies with a win in Wednesday’s Game 5 at Memphis’s FedEx Forum.

“This series isn’t over,” Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said. “It’s time. We’ve got to play our best game to date.”

James, who finished with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists, didn’t score a single point during a 12-minute stretch from the end of the third quarter to the final sequence of regulation. However, he conserved his energy for defense, stepped in to take charges, tapped out rebounds to save possessions and repeatedly tried to set up the Lakers’ shooters with kick-out passes.

“The known of what happened yesterday and the unknown of tomorrow makes him even more entrenched in today and the moment,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said. “All of his travels, all of the phenomenal things he’s accomplished, he still has that passion and grit to be on top and put his team on top, the right way.”

The hustle plays weren’t quite enough, even if they contributed to the first 20-point, 20-rebound night of James’s 20-year career. The Lakers needed James to resume his role as a closer, and they really needed him to get downhill, as he has shot just 5 for 27 (18.5 percent) on three-pointers in this series.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, James tried to drive past Xavier Tillman, but he couldn’t find a crease to the rim and passed back to Rui Hachimura, who attempted to dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr. Hachimura’s shot was blocked, keying a Memphis runout that led to a go-ahead layup by Bane with six seconds left. This sequence felt like evidence of James’s basketball mortality.

James might have been stymied by Tillman, but he opted to try again on the Lakers’ final play, content to greet the Grizzlies’ defense and Father Time at once. As the clock ticked down, he drove to his right past Tillman from the top of the key, took two long strides as he entered the paint and then lifted off. Jackson, the newly minted defensive player of the year, came across the paint to challenge the shot, forcing James to loft the ball high off the glass to avoid a fingertip block. The shot rattled home with less than a second remaining to tie the game at 104.

To hone his bank-shot abilities, James said that he divides the backboard into three tiers during workouts. The first tier applies to shots attempted from right underneath the rim. The second tier includes shots that bounce off the middle of the backboard’s square. And the third tier, like his shot over Jackson, must glance in after hitting the glass above the backboard’s square.

“We work on those depending on the shot-blocker,” James said. "I’ve had moments where I’ve been able to scoop those high layups.”

Memphis’s younger legs couldn’t take advantage in overtime, as Los Angeles scored first and never looked back. With the Lakers clinging to a three-point lead in the final minute, James went left and muscled past Brooks before tossing up a runner over Tillman. The shot banked in cleanly, and James turned to the baseline to celebrate with a flexing roar and a pair of chest pounds for emphasis.

With Brooks’s ageist barbs as backdrop, James’s scream echoed through the arena’s lower bowl as a most satisfying reply: Not done yet.

“You know how momentum plays are made and you’ve been a part of moments where you can get a dagger play or a kill shot,” James said. “[That play] sealed it. I was letting the emotion come out.”

