New USSF sporting director Matt Crocker’s first job? Hire a men’s coach.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the newly appointed sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Matt Crocker has been tasked with overseeing national team ecosystems and articulating a vision for the sport’s future. He will need to navigate the labyrinthine of player development — “his passion,” he said — and apply his 25-plus years of experience in the English game, most recently with Southampton in the Premier League.

But the massive decision standing at the forefront — hiring a men’s national team coach — is what could end up defining his tenure.

“Clearly we want to get a head coach — and the right head coach — to lead the program in place as soon as possible,” the Welshman said Tuesday. “But what we don’t want to do is to rush in and make the wrong appointments.”

Crocker signed a contract that runs through at least the 2027 women’s World Cup. The specific length and terms of the deal were not disclosed. He succeeds Earnie Stewart, who resigned early this year to become director of football at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Crocker was Southampton’s director of football operations for more than three years, overseeing the men’s and women’s programs in what was his second stint with the club. He also poured six years into head of development for England’s youth national teams.

Advertisement

“He will set the sporting vision for U.S. Soccer and implement the technical plan for the national teams,” USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said. “Matt has great experience in developing talent, implementing a clear and consistent playing philosophy from youth to senior teams and implementing coaching programming.”

Crocker, 48, will not officially join the USSF until Aug. 2, but through an agreement with Southampton, he’ll be able to engage with the women’s program leading to the World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand and begin laying the foundation to hire a men’s coach.

The men’s team has been without a permanent boss since Dec. 31, when Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired. Anthony Hudson, a World Cup assistant, is running the team on an interim basis. Barring a quick move by Crocker, Hudson will remain in place for the Concacaf Nations League finals June 15-18 and the Concacaf Gold Cup June 24 through July 16.

Advertisement

Berhalter, who guided the team to the World Cup’s round of 16 in Qatar in December, remains interested in the job, though the fallout from a rift involving young star Gio Reyna and Reyna’s parents has complicated his outlook.

Crocker said he did not want to comment on potential candidates. He did praise Berhalter and Hudson for the team’s growth over four years and performance at the World Cup.

“Gregg has done a fantastic job, and I plan to follow up on a number of candidates,” Crocker said.

Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch might be among them. The former Leeds United coach interviewed for the Southampton job early this year, but the sides reportedly couldn’t reach agreement on the length of the contract.

Crocker said the first priority is working with Parlow Cone and USSF chief executive JT Batson on a process for conducing the search. He did, however, spell out what type of coach he is looking for.

Advertisement

“What I see from the current team is an aggressive, forward-thinking and fearless team that went to the World Cup and did some great stuff,” Crocker said. “And I’m really keen to make sure that we produce a coach that can replicate and continue to drive forward some of those behaviors.”

He said the playing style implemented by Berhalter and Hudson are “great foundations” and that he wants the next coach “to continue to evolve that style of play.”

He said he watched the World Cup closely and, during interaction with U.S. reporters Tuesday, went into detail about the buildup to the U.S. goal against Wales in the group opener and the successful tactics used to thwart England in the second match.

Crocker also emphasized the importance of hiring a coach who provides leadership not just for the senior squad but American soccer’s many layers.

Advertisement

“We need the right head coach to come in and give the players ownership and responsibility to continue to develop that really strong culture,” he said, in a nod to the off-field chemistry that Berhalter built.

Crocker also said: “We clearly want a head coach that is a role model and a cultural leader as well and can inspire the next generation. The legacy piece around the future is as important, if not more important, than the buildup to the next World Cup.”

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Each of those national squads will receive automatic berths in the 48-team competition. The U.S. program has not made a deep run in the tournament since 2002.

Crocker will also be responsible for the women’s program, the global leader on and off the field for decades. The four-time world champions are in a good place, and with General Manager Kate Markgraf handling daily operations, Crocker has fewer concerns.

Advertisement

“The programs are in very different places,” he said.

Crocker acknowledged he had a lot to learn about not just American soccer, but America. After meeting USSF officials in Washington on Tuesday, he joined them on the Acela for his first visit to New York. (Many years ago, he said he enjoyed youth coaching assignments in Little Rock and Kansas City, Mo.)

“The U.S. has always been a passion of mine and I’ve always followed the soccer,” he said. “I’ve watched it from afar. Clearly I’ve got a lot to learn, but to have the opportunity already to hit the ground running … I’m really excited. I’m under no illusions of what I need to learn, and I need to learn quickly.”

GiftOutline Gift Article