Arrest warrant issued for former UFC star Nate Diaz after street fight

An arrest warrant for former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery was issued Monday by the New Orleans Police Department after a street fight was caught on video over the weekend. As of midmorning Tuesday, he had not turned himself in to authorities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Diaz is seen in footage choking pro boxer Rodney Petersen unconscious with a standing guillotine choke submission until Petersen drops to the ground during the Friday night incident on Bourbon Street that stemmed from an earlier altercation during a Misfits boxing card. In an ensuing video, Peterson showed an injury to the back of his head.

“At or about 2:10 a.m. on Saturday April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street. Promenade officers and supervisors were alerted to a large altercation in the 400 block of Bourbon St,” spokesperson Karen Boudrie told MMA Junkie. “The officers were able to disperse the crowd. Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid.”

Petersen — who is 1-0 as a boxer, has a blue belt in jujitsu and has fought in MMA — appeared to confront Diaz in the video, with fights breaking out all around them. Diaz appears to allow the unconscious Petersen to slip to the pavement, where he struck his head.

“I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” Petersen said in the video. “But I’m telling you what, I’m going to knock him the f--- out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think I was, Logan [Paul]?”

The 38-year-old Diaz left the UFC last year and is scheduled to face Jake Paul, Logan’s brother and a YouTube star, in an Aug. 5 boxing match in Dallas. If found guilty, Diaz could face up to eight years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, which is the penalty in Louisiana for second-degree battery.

Diaz attended the Misfits fights to support Chris Avila, a longtime teammate who defeated Paul Bamba on an undercard bout, and that’s where the fisticuffs appeared to have begun. At the Misfits, Diaz got into an altercation with Chase DeMoor, a reality show star who fought on the card. Diaz threw a water bottle at DeMoor, and the two had to be separated.

