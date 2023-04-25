Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Everyone keeps waiting for Draymond Green to destroy the Golden State Warriors from within, and it never happens. Just when you think he might blow them up, somehow the dynamite tends to land in the opponents’ midst instead. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight You were wondering, weren’t you, how Steve Kerr would handle it this time — had he finally had enough of Green’s tension, the technical fouls and the on-court tirades, after the potentially season-sabotaging one-game suspension for stomping the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis? In any other outfit, if a team benched its most volatile player for the start of a critical playoff Game 4, you would suspect internal fractures. In fact, Green’s benching was his own idea, and it only served as a bonding agent, reinforcing the strength of culture the Warriors have built.

“How are you going to feel coming off the bench?” Kerr asked Green.

“Who f---ing cares?” Green answered.

One of the things that became clear in that tremendous, if gaffe-ridden, 126-125 victory over the Kings to even their series Sunday afternoon is the power of the Warriors’ internal fusion. It’s always risky to focus on one player or facet in trying to explain their four titles in eight years, whether Stephen Curry’s elasticity or Klay Thompson’s all-courtness, because they are simply and repeatedly the best blended team in the league. But at the heart of that blend is a seemingly indissoluble affection — especially between Kerr and Green, a partnership that is every bit as vital to them as the Splash Brothers.

“We always collaborate,” Kerr said later. “The decisions we make are collaborative with our key players. So that was a collaboration. But Draymond offered it.”

No matter how velvety Kerr’s managerial glove might be, the decision to withhold Green from the starting lineup after his suspension could have been tricky. Green had not come off the bench in a playoff game in nine seasons. He had started in 595 of 597 regular season games since 2014. A lot of decorated NBA veterans “start to feel a sense of entitlement,” Green observed.

After watching his team play well without him in Game 3, Green might have been insecure — the Warriors so obviously spaced better and had such offensive flow with Kevon Looney. Or he could have been territorial, determined to re-imprint his ego on the team. Instead, he demonstrated just why Kerr is so intensely loyal to him. Green drove straight to Chase Center and rejoined the team while it was still in the dressing room. He went into Kerr’s office to insist they stick with the same lineup. “I just thought that was best, and I thought it was as clear as day,” Green said. “I could see that from a mile away — literally.”

“He made it a lot easier,” Kerr said gratefully after Game 4. “The fact that he came in and suggested it, that makes it a lot easier.”

If Green is the most powerful personality and enforcer in the organization, he is also ultimately its most self-effacing one when Kerr needs him to be. “You’re going to just walk back in the door like, ‘All right, fellas, I’m back and here’s my spot’? No. S--- don’t work like that,” Green said. If he hadn’t anticipated Kerr’s strategic lineup needs, “what could that do to this group?” Green asked rhetorically.

The understanding between Green and Kerr hasn’t always been easy. “Golden State’s Draymond Green problem,” an ESPN headline read a few years ago. Even Green admits his suspension in the 2016 Finals for a flagrant foul on LeBron James cost the Warriors a title. Somewhere along the line, however, Kerr gained a central forgiving insight into Green: His constant need to skirmish is not self-involved; it’s a need to prove self-worth. Nothing is “moving me off my square,” as Green put it Sunday night. It’s part of his competitive undergirding, and the coach who would smother that would risk wounding his spirit.

“I’ve watched him go from second-round pick … to all-star, and he’s done it with intellect, versatility and bravado,” Kerr told Howard Beck, then of Bleacher Report, in 2018. “Without that bravado, Draymond isn’t Draymond. So who am I to tell somebody: ‘Hey, don’t! Tone it back!’? When maybe toning it up is what might help make you great.”

You could see that when a defiantly combative Green required just 55 seconds to start jawing with De’Aaron Fox and get a technical after he entered Game 4 with 6:38 left in the first quarter. “Beautiful, huh?” he joked afterward. But it was the start of 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and his swatting presence in Fox’s face is what saved the Warriors down the last botched stretch when they nearly blew the lead after Curry called that timeout they didn’t have.

With his performance off the bench, his willingness to be their anything or everything, Green made a much larger point, not just to Sacramento but to the rest of the teams left in the playoffs: The Warriors’ culture had held up under pressure, yet again, and that is bad news for the competition. It’s a culture in which Kerr selflessly tried to take the blame for Curry’s error. It’s also a culture, Green observed, in which Andre Iguodala mostly played from off the bench during their first great run in 2015, and in which Curry came off the bench last season in four playoff games on their way to the title. When a team’s most forceful persona is also its most unselfish, that team is in business for a championship.

“It’s who we always have been. You have guys on this team that are strictly about winning and about the team, and if you are a guy that is not that way, you stick out like a sore thumb because that’s been the culture here,” Green said. “So, for me, it was a very easy thing.”

Once again, Green had detonated something in the Warriors, in the best way possible.

