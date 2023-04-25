Track athlete gets equipment to those in need; Centreville lacrosse thrives on competition

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Potomac track and field athlete Saira Nagda’s most important running shoes will be a pair she never wears. As a ninth-grader, Nagda founded Replay It, a company dedicated to giving people an opportunity to participate in sports by collecting lightly used equipment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nagda, now a senior, grew up playing soccer and tennis and swimming before joining the cross-country team, and each season brought new gear. When Nagda noticed her old equipment was collecting dust, she founded the organization.

“[Replay It] has given me a new mind-set that I can help people change their circumstances,” she said.

Nagda estimates the company has donated more than 2,500 pieces of equipment. In September, she traveled to India to deliver donations to the girls of the Karuna Football Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting underprivileged communities through sports.

Advertisement

“Seeing the impact firsthand is when I really saw that I was having a part in these incredible girls’ journeys,” Nagda said.

Earlier this season, Nagda, who runs multiple middle-distance events, set a personal record in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes 34 seconds), but her work off the track stands out to Coach Jack Coffey.

“Kids ask me to do letters of recommendation from time to time,” Coffey said, “and they provide me with a résumé. And I look at her résumé and think, ‘I ought to be working for her.’ ”

— Ian Decker

Soccer

Last spring, the Colgan Sharks saw a dream season end in abrupt disappointment. They entered the Virginia Class 6 Region B tournament as one of the most respected and feared teams in the area, carrying a 16-1-1 record that included a number of blowouts.

But that momentum was halted by Freedom (South Riding), which upset the Sharks in the first round and ended their postseason well ahead of the team’s lofty aspirations.

Advertisement

Looking back on that season, Coach Tom Warzywak said his team may have been unprepared for the rigors of the region bracket. Playing in the Cardinal District, where talent levels vary drastically, can lead to an up-and-down schedule. For instance, the Sharks have already played four matches this season in which they won by seven or more goals.

“Playing those types of games can be counterproductive to getting a team ready to play in something like the regional tournament,” Warzywak said. “We happen to play in a region that has some really outstanding talent. And when we hit those teams, it’s about waking up and getting the job done.”

Warzywak said those lopsided matches can provide a predicament.

“I don’t want to create any sort of artificial game within the game,” he said. “So we try to treat the opponent with respect and go after them. Hope to put the game away as soon as possible and then try some substitutions. … I always try to remember these are kids, and you don’t want to humiliate anybody. But we only get the girls for three months a year, so we also want to build some cohesion.”

Advertisement

The Sharks (7-1-1) returned a ton of talent, including first-team All-Met selection Samantha DeGuzman. To beef up the schedule, Colgan played an arduous nonconference slate, including scrimmages or matches against Battlefield, Briar Woods, Broad Run and South County. The team’s lone defeat came against Forest Park in March. Colgan avenged that loss last week by beating the Bruins, 1-0.

“We hope that, if we can get back to regionals, we’re a little bit more prepared for the challenge,” Warzywak said.

— Michael Errigo

Golf

Despite typically playing in the fall, Potomac School’s Katie Lee and Annabel Widdifield headed out to Argyle Country Club in Silver Spring on Monday to compete in the Washington Metro Private School golf tournament.

The tournament was a great experience for the freshmen to play against other girls from the area, something they aren’t able to do in the regular season. The Panthers compete as a co-ed team in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, where the rules stipulate that girls must play from the same tee boxes as the boys.

Advertisement

“This has been a really good opportunity to play from a fair yardage and shoot what we normally score,” Widdifield said.

Widdifield and Lee competed as individuals and tied for runner-up honors behind Stone Ridge freshman Abigail Avallone with a two-day total of 81. The two Panthers were still deciding who would keep the trophy for the time being — there was only one available.

“We might put it in the school — I don’t know,” Widdifield said with a laugh.

— Hayley Salvatore

Lacrosse

Reagan Newell, whose name dots the Virginia High School League record books after she starred for Centreville, returned to her alma mater in 2021 as its coach to try to restore the program’s winning tradition.

Her family and the school have been linked — Newell’s father and uncle coached football. Newell and her cousin, Caroline Wakefield, were All-Met selections for Centreville and made a state semifinal in 2015.

Advertisement

Newell now coaches Caroline’s younger sister, Hannah. The younger Wakefield is part of a mature Wildcats squad that at 8-3 has exceeded its win total from last year.

They’ve done so with a culture of constant competition that echoes through all of their activities.

Players are split into gray and white teams at the beginning of every season and face off in a variety of challenges. There are in-practice passing and shooting drills but also rewards associated with earning good grades at school, answering questions from coaches in practice and more.

“We kind of use it as incentive for the girls to compete with each other and use it to get better as well,” Newell said. “Keep pushing this program in the right direction.”

The practices also serve as a tool, Nowell hopes, to help players cope with the emotions of high-pressure environments such as big games.

Advertisement

The edge is needed in a tough Concorde District that features Class 6 powers Oakton and Madison. The Wildcats lost to Madison by five goals this month, but they have aspirations of competing for the district championship.

“It’s a rough and tough district; you go through the wringer every week,” Newell said. “… But it’s exciting. The girls love it. They love that it’s not a cakewalk. … At the end of the day, it really is just preparing us for more success down the road.”

— Varun Shankar

Softball

At the start of Tra Byrd’s coaching tenure at West Potomac in 2022, the Alexandria program struggled to field enough players to have junior varsity and varsity teams, so Byrd asked students with little softball experience to come to tryouts.

This preseason, more than 50 athletes attended tryouts, and the Wolverines have shown vast improvement.

Advertisement

“The freshmen are a big, big piece of it,” said Byrd, who has four of them on the varsity squad. “They step in, they play their role. They’re somewhat timid, but they’re kind of coming out of their shell now.”

West Potomac started its season with a 5-1 win over Lake Braddock, which made the region finals last year and has lost just twice this season. Byrd said her team’s young new pieces have helped raise the competition of the unit as a whole.

“The fact that they’re a really talented class, that kind of refocused the upperclassmen as well,” Byrd said. “Just like: ‘Hey, I can’t skate by. It’s time for me to step up, too, if I want to be on the field because I have some hungry freshmen that are pushing me as well.’ ”

— Noah Ferguson

GiftOutline Gift Article