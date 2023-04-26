Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After making Zach Wilson the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL draft and installing him as their starting quarterback right away, the New York Jets were so eager to keep him glued to the bench in 2023 that they parted with another major allotment of draft capital to land Aaron Rodgers.

Nevertheless, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday that the blockbuster trade for the longtime Green Bay Packers star was “a great thing” for Wilson.

“Zach’s ceiling is unlimited,” Douglas added at a pre-draft news conference. “No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson, and him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building — that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

Douglas’s comments suggested that the Jets see the sizable haul they sent to Green Bay — including a swap of their 13th pick this year for the Packers’ 15th pick, plus second- and sixth-round picks this year and a 2024 second-rounder that could upgrade to a first-round pick — as more than just an expensive but exciting chance to get the kind of elite quarterback play the franchise has rarely enjoyed.

In addition to acquiring a shot at a Super Bowl run for a year or possibly more, the Rodgers trade could give New York its best chance at turning around Wilson’s careening career.

Even if that hope amounts to little more than a Hail Mary, Rodgers has been known to complete a few of those. At the least, as Douglas pointed out, Wilson will get to see how one of the great quarterbacks of his era prepares himself to defeat opponents.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas said Aaron Rodgers & Zach Wilson being in same QB room will be a ‘great thing’ + ‘Zach’s ceiling is unlimited’ + ‘having the opportunity to really shadow & be w/ a 1st ballot HOF QB everyday, every hour he’s in the building’ is a great experience: 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/1bNkey6Gw3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2023

A standout at BYU, where he showed a knack for making big plays, Wilson already has NFL-level physical tools. The 23-year-old has enough arm strength to threaten defenses in every part of the field and the agility to evade pass rushers and scamper for positive yardage.

The problem for the Jets has been the breakdown of Wilson’s confidence, leading to tentative, off-target throws that bear little resemblance to the darts he hurled with conviction at BYU.

In retrospect, that breakout 2020 season for the Cougars could be explained in part by the fact that the pandemic led to Wilson playing in empty stadiums against a hastily rejiggered, subpar slate of foes. It’s entirely possible that the speed of the professional game and the sophistication of NFL defenses are just too much for Wilson, whose decision-making at BYU was not considered his strongest asset, to quickly process. However, the Jets probably would settle at first for a return of the confidence with which he threw the ball, even if the throws themselves aren’t always heading to ideal locations.

In his last game before getting benched — a miserable performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December — Wilson was booed by home fans as he was yanked off the field in favor of journeyman Chris Streveler.

After the nationally televised 19-3 loss, Jets Coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson to reporters: “You’re going to have adversity in your life, you’re going to have the ups and downs, and obviously he’s in it right now. … You’d be remiss if you didn’t try to acknowledge the fact that there’s a confidence thing, because when people are confident, they can conquer the world. It’s just something that we’ve got to help him with, and it starts with coaching.”

Since the end of the season, the Jets have replaced offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with Nathaniel Hackett, but that move was widely seen as intended to lure Rodgers, who has remained close with Hackett since the latter served as offensive coordinator for the Packers. In addition, Hackett’s 2022 implosion as coach of the Denver Broncos, with whom he oversaw the worst season of Russell Wilson’s career, doesn’t necessarily bode well for Zach Wilson’s chances of rapid improvement.

Saleh also added passing game coordinator Todd Downing, a former offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders, to be “the main voice” in the quarterbacks room. However, it’s hard to imagine anyone’s voice could carry as much sway with Wilson as that of his childhood idol, Rodgers. What’s more, the two already have a friendly relationship that has included text message exchanges.

In January, Rodgers said he once sent Wilson a text encouraging the youngster to leave the Jets’ facility late on a Friday night and “clear your head” instead of spending more time studying film.

“I think he’s super talented,” Rodgers said then. “I think that a little humility is good for all of us at various times in our careers. … I hope that whoever they decide to go with at coordinator can come in and work with him, and break down a lot of the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time, because I think he’s talented enough to have a long career in the league.”

Sure sounds like a Zach truther… pic.twitter.com/AGvkZJje43 — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) January 24, 2023

According to the New York Post last month, “The Jets are hoping that [Rodgers] being the big brother there will help Zach develop.”

The trade for Rodgers was apparently met with approval by none other than Wilson’s mother, even though it pushed her son to a backup role, while some other Jets players publicly exulted in the addition of a star quarterback. Lisa Wilson took to Instagram on Monday to react with applause emoji to news of the trade, then paired a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji with a photo of Rodgers and her son sharing a moment during a Packers-Jets joint preseason practice in 2021.

“We’re all technically at the same level now. We’re all in the NFL,” Wilson told reporters after that practice. “But we’re all kind of like: ‘That’s Aaron Rodgers. That’s kind of crazy.’ It’s still a great tool for us just to be able to learn from him and kind of see what he’s doing.”

It’s one thing, of course, to watch Rodgers from the sideline and quite another for Wilson to read defenses at the level of the four-time MVP. Something that Wilson could plausibly learn from Rodgers, though, is how to achieve better on-field composure.

The Jets’ newest quarterback is famous for displaying a calm demeanor amid the chaos of an NFL game. Rodgers also has become increasingly known for embracing unorthodox methods of improving his mental state, but that’s not to say Wilson needs to emulate his idol by consuming ayahuasca or isolating himself in a multiday darkness retreat. It probably wouldn’t hurt, though, to tap into Rodgers’s knowledge of mindfulness techniques, given that whatever Wilson has been doing of late has not appeared to help him R-E-L-A-X.

At any rate, Wilson already has experienced an extended period of darkness — also known as the start to his NFL career. The dismal beginning strongly suggests he’ll never justify his draft status, but if the Jets are ever to see a positive return on their investment, it may only be through Wilson finding a way to profit from Rodgers’s mentorship.

