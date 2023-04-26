After a year of tragedy and resilience, Bryan Bresee is ready for the NFL

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, Bryan Bresee spent one late afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport, a setting that had grown familiar. Bresee had just visited his eighth NFL team facility this spring. He was flying to one last meeting with another team with interest in drafting him. In between training sessions at Clemson, where he played defensive line for three seasons, Bresee traversed the country. “I feel like I’m living in an airport,” he said.

Bresee has for years been bound for the NFL draft. He had dreamed of an NFL career since he was a boy, and that dream became practical by the time he reached Damascus High. He had grown to 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds and throttled offensive linemen across Maryland high school fields, becoming the top-ranked recruit in the country and eventually committing to the Tigers. He will learn where the next phase of his life will take place this week, possibly during Thursday night’s first round.

The destination may have been ordained, but Bresee’s path to the draft required him to navigate the unthinkable. Before his second college season, his younger sister, Ella, fought an aggressive form of brain cancer. Early last fall, Ella died at 15, and Bresee played his last college season with “Ella Strong” written on tape he applied to his arms.

He could feel Ella’s presence on the field. He played in her memory and in her honor. Next season in the NFL, and for all the seasons to come, he will still play for his little sister.

“I’ll carry that on for the rest of my life,” Bresee said.

‘The most happy when you play football’

Bresee grew up with three sisters in a house full of athletes. They competed in everything. Kendall, the older sister closest in age to Bresee, played Division I basketball at Mount St. Mary’s. “Me and her got real competitive sometimes,” Bresee said. “She could never keep up with me.”

Few could. Bresee developed into an athletic force, massive but still lean and quick. He led Damascus to a state championship and could have played college football anywhere he wanted.

“Just looking at him, he’s what you want a defensive lineman to look like,” Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason said. “He’s tall, athletic, can move well. When you draw it up, you want to draw up Bryan Bresee.”

At Clemson, Bresee was all-ACC as a freshman, a key cog in one of the country’s preeminent programs from the moment he stepped on the field. His career was going to plan, until it wasn’t.

Early in 2021, when she was 13, Ella started feeling fatigue and had severe headaches. An MRI exam prompted the Bresees to confront an unfathomable collection of phrases. Brain tumor. Emergency surgery. Ella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. In the summer she began radiation and chemotherapy. She worried about the hair she would lose.

Bresee resolved to play for Ella. In the summer, his father, Richie, told him: “Our job every day is to make Ella happy. And Ella is the most happy watching you play football.”

The Bresees continued making trips to Clemson when they could. Even though Bresee tore his ACL in the Tigers’ fourth game, he was so dominant that he was named third-team all-ACC.

By early 2022, Ella’s condition had improved. In March, consecutive scans came back clean. In June, another scan led to devastation. Two new tumors had appeared.

At Clemson, the community rallied around Bresee and his family. “Ella Strong” became a rallying cry, printed on T-shirts and signs. Clemson planned to honor Ella by having her lead the Tiger Walk, the march football players make through a sea of fans to Memorial Stadium on game day, before it played Furman on Sept. 10. She had become an inspiration to a team, a school and a fan base.

“She fought through that thing,” Eason said. “She was a warrior. She changed the lives of thousands of people through her battle. She was just amazing.”

The day before the Tiger Walk, Ella suffered a serious seizure. Bryan walked without her, towering above the teammates behind him. He played in the victory over Furman, then returned home to be with Ella and his family. Five days later, on Sept. 15, Ella died.

Before the funeral, Bresee returned to campus briefly for practice. “There were moments where he was told, ‘Go be with your family,’ ” Eason said.

Bresee’s response? “ ‘Hey, no, I’m going to stay,’ ” said Eason.

Bresee missed a game against Louisiana Tech, when thousands of fans at Memorial Stadium wore gray, the color of brain cancer awareness. He did not leave the team again.

“In my mind, it’s what I knew my little sister would want me to do,” Bresee said. “Just keeping that in mind and knowing the support I had from Clemson and my family really pushed me to continue. She just loved watching me play, loved being in Clemson. She loved everything about it. It was something I knew whenever she was able to, she loved to come watch. I just wanted to continue that.”

Bresee played nine days after Ella died. With his parents watching in the stands, Clemson and Wake Forest went to double overtime. On the final play of the game, Bresee batted down a pass to clinch the Tigers’ victory.

“He just showed up and fought,” Eason said. “He just fought. His sister Ella, she set an example for him, and it motivated us all. But he fought every day, which is what she did when she was here. He just fought through it. If you know Ella, she was a fighter. If you know Bryan’s sisters, they’re all fighters. His parents are fighters. He just fought.”

The demands of the football season allowed Bresee to focus on mundane tasks: Study film, lift weights, practice, go to class. When the season ended, the respite provided space to process grief in a way he had not in the fall.

Bresee will gather at home with his family to watch the draft unfold Thursday night, another moment of joy flecked with loss. Every day, the Bresees send one another a photo of Ella on their family text chain. They produce only happy memories, Bresee said.

“There’s good days and bad days,” he said. “It’s a continued process.”

‘The resilience piece’

Late in the season, after confronting the loss of his sister, Bresee developed a kidney infection, which Eason suspects occurred in part because the pain of Ella’s death left his body in a vulnerable state. Bresee lost roughly 20 pounds and had to miss one game.

When he could play, the infection prevented Bresee from his typical conditioning. He should have finally been at full strength after recovering from ACL surgery, but he couldn’t move as he wanted or chase down ballcarriers like usual. He felt less explosive and powerful. He has now recovered. At the NFL combine and at Clemson’s pro day, he finally could showcase himself at full health.

“People are going to be able to see me healthy,” Bresee said. “Not many people have in the past two years. I’m just excited to show people what that looks like.”

Most draft projections have Bresee sliding toward the latter stage of the first round or into the early second. If not for the challenges he endured, Eason said, the perception would be different. As teams have contacted him, Eason has insisted to scouts, general managers and coaches that they haven’t seen Bresee play his best football.

“That kid, with the limited time he had, he was dominant,” said Eason, who played and coached in the NFL for 17 seasons. “They’re getting a great kid with great character who’s a warrior, who’s a fighter, who’s shown that he’s going to fight through adversity. Bresee has top-10 ability. Due to unfortunate events, he hasn’t been able to put that top-10 ability on the field to work.

“Life happens to all of us. He just had life happen to him at a young age. But from a football standpoint? Shoot, that dude is going to blow it out the water. He’s going to be a kid you’re going to see in two or three years that’s going to be in that $50-100 million market. He’s that guy. I’ve been on that level. I’ve worked out some of the guys that you see signing for $80-100 million contracts. That’s what type of guy you’re getting. He’s going to rock and roll.”

One part of Bresee’s trying autumn still astonishes Eason. Bresee had experienced an unbearable family tragedy and a draining physical ailment. He knew leaving school early for the draft would be a strong possibility. He had little incentive to focus on class and ample justification to let his studies slip. Yet he registered the best grade-point average of his Clemson career.

“There were times when I was hurt or when I was back and forth from home and to school with Ella,” Bresee said. “Sometimes school wasn’t the priority it should have been for me. I knew I needed to lock back into it and focus in. I just wanted to end my last semester of college strong.”

The motivation had come from his family, he said, from seeing the strength of his parents and older sisters. It had also come from Ella. In the NFL, as Bresee plays for his little sister, a part of her will be with him.

“The resilience piece,” Bresee said, “I definitely got from Ella.”

