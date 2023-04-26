Commanders decline Chase Young’s fifth-year option

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders declined the fifth-year contract option for defensive end Chase Young, their first-round pick in 2020, according to two people with the knowledge of the situation. The option would have paid him $17.452 million and been fully guaranteed for the 2024 season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Young will become a free agent in March, barring a new deal before then.

Though the declined option doesn’t necessarily foreshadow a split between him and the team, it is an unexpected turn that only became a real possibility late last season, when he played only three games following an extensive knee injury.

Regarded by many NFL draft analysts as the best player in his class, Young joined a star-studded line in Washington, composed of all first-rounders. His rookie season, he lived up to the billing, recording 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries (including one returned for a touchdown) to help transform a once-lagging defense. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and earned defensive rookie of the year honors.

In 2021, Young’s production declined, magnifying his choices of the previous offseason. He skipped the team’s voluntary workouts in the spring, opting instead to film an eBay commercial. And ahead of training camp, he worked with his uncle, Bernard Joseph, on his pass rush and get-off.

Yet his rushes during the season weren’t nearly as effective. He recorded only two sacks in nine games.

“That’s the hard part for him is the expectations are high, and he’s trying to make things happen,” Coach Ron Rivera said early in the 2021 season. “… But at the same time, he’s also got to understand what his strengths are and really attack it with those strengths, because he can be such a disruptive player.”

Young didn’t get a full season to figure it out, though. He tore his ACL and ruptured his patellar tendon in Week 10 in 2021, costing him the rest of the year and most of the 2022 season.

Since entering the NFL, he’s started 26 games and missed 22.

Declining the option doesn’t preclude Young, 24, from signing a new contract with the Commanders before he hits free agency in 2024.

In February, when Rivera first publicly entertained the possibility of not exercising the option, he indicated it might motivate Young, much like Daron Payne was motivated last season, playing on the final year of his rookie deal. Washington exercised Payne’s fifth-year option for 2022, but it did not re-sign him to a longer-term deal beforehand.

Payne recorded a team-high 11.5 sacks and 44 defensive stops last season, per Pro Football Focus, and was rewarded with a four-year, $90 million contract in March.

“If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn’t you think of it that way?” Rivera said. “… It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played; he did things the right way.”

For Young, health and development also factored into the decision about his fifth-year option. He has since seen James Andrews, his surgeon, for a checkup on his knee and received positive marks, one person with knowledge of the meeting said.

The question now is whether the Commanders try to re-sign fellow defensive end Montez Sweat, who is also set to be a free agent in 2024, and turn to the draft for help.

In Young’s absence over the past two seasons, Washington relied primarily on James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Efe Obada. The team needs depth and additional pass rushers up front, but it could use the early rounds to find a future starter on the edge. The long-term future of Washington’s defensive line may be among the many decisions facing the Commanders’ next ownership group.

The lone certainty is Young’s future depends on production.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

