D.C. United survives a scare, beats Richmond in U.S. Open Cup

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Having spent much of his soccer life in Europe, Wayne Rooney understands all too well the calculations that go into lineup decisions for traditional cup competitions. Wedged midweek between regular season dates, tournaments afford opportunity for younger players and reserves on top-tier teams to play meaningful minutes against lower-division foes. Turning to secondary players, though, also carries risk of backfiring — and inflicting a shameful defeat.

In D.C. United’s 2023 U.S. Open Cup debut Wednesday, Rooney turned to six youngsters against the third-division Richmond Kickers but needed a veteran lift to dodge a third-round scare, 1-0, at Audi Field.

Yamil Asad, 28, converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute, and Alex Bono, a 29-year-old goalkeeper making his first appearance of the year, stopped point-blank shots in each half, then saved a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Advertisement

The round-of-32 draw for the 109-year-old tournament, which involves teams from all levels of American soccer, will take place Thursday.

Speaking on Rooney’s behalf, assistant Pete Shuttleworth said: “We thought it was really important to get as many minutes [for the young players] as we could but also want to win the game. We believe the squad we’ve got and the depth we’ve got was good enough. So sometimes you have to give the lads a chance to go out there and prove that.”

The D.C. lineup included defenders Matai Akinmboni, 16, and Hayden Sargis, 20; wing back Jacob Greene, 20; midfielder Jackson Hopkins, 18; and forwards Kristian Fletcher, 18, and Ted Ku-DiPietro, 21.

“Open Cups are a special opportunity because some of us haven’t gotten as many minutes. So really happy to get some game time and help us move on to the next round,” Bono said.

Advertisement

The young crew enjoyed ample possession in the first half but was inefficient in the attack against goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald, who doubles as Richmond’s keepers coach.

“A lot of new faces trying to prove themselves — a little bit nervous, anxious,” said midfielder Chris Durkin, just 23 but a ­seventh-year pro. “For the most part, you know how these games go, right? It’s a bit chaotic in the first stages, and in the end it’s just about getting the win.”

Bono was busy late in the half, making two quality saves, including a gem from close range on Emiliano Terzaghi, USL League One’s MVP the previous three seasons.

At halftime, the addition of Lewis O’Brien, a usual D.C. starter, and a formation change bolstered United. Andy Najar was taken down in the box, leading to Asad’s penalty kick.

Bono followed with another fine save. Later, Sargis tripped Kharlton Belmar in the box. Terzaghi stepped up to take the penalty kick. United had done its homework on the Argentine striker, and bench staff and players signaled to Bono.

Advertisement

“I looked over to the sideline for a little tip,” Bono said.

He read it well. Terzaghi didn’t strike the penalty kick with any authority, allowing the diving goalkeeper to smother the shot and Richmond’s upset hopes.

“One of those things where you’re feeling it, you’re in the mood, you’re in the groove, and you get a good read and you get a good jump on it,” Bono said.

Still, United had to sweat out the final moments.

“The main thing is to get through, and they did that,” Shuttleworth said. “I’m sure they’ll learn from that. Going forward, we’ve got a lot of midweek games coming up, so we’re going to need the whole squad. ... It was really important we got the minutes for the lads tonight.”

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Loudoun United advances

Second-division Loudoun United, which is loosely affiliated with D.C. United, advanced with a 5-0 victory over visiting Flower City Union, a third-division side from Rochester, N.Y. Thomas Williamson scored twice.

New attackers

Colombian attacker Cristian Dájome, acquired from Vancouver before the transfer and trade window closed Monday, is awaiting a U.S. visa. United is hopeful he will travel to Cincinnati for the May 6 game.

Advertisement

United also acquired striker Erik Hurtado from second-division San Antonio, but the deal is awaiting league approval. United paid a $10,000 transfer fee. Hurtado, 32, scored three times for Columbus last season.

Birnbaum signs extension

Captain Steven Birnbaum, who was given the night off, agreed to a contract extension through 2025, people familiar with the matter said. His deal was to expire at the end of this year. Birnbaum, 32, is in his 10th MLS season.

Friendly vs. Necaxa set

United announced a June 7 home friendly against Mexican club Necaxa, an odd arrangement given the schedule: MLS away matches on the preceding and proceeding weekends and a potential Open Cup quarterfinal June 6.

GiftOutline Gift Article