The Defenders are in the XFL playoffs. Here’s everything you need to know.

At 9-1, the D.C. Defenders ended the XFL’s regular season with the league’s best record. They clinched a playoff berth with their Week 8 road victory over the Seattle Sea Dragons and secured home-field advantage for the XFL North championship game with an overtime win at home against the Arlington Renegades in Week 9.

D.C. will host the 7-3 Sea Dragons at Audi Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here’s what you need to know.

How did the Defenders get here?

The Defenders established their defense and running game early on, and their passing game began to come to life in a Week 3 home win over the St. Louis Battlehawks. Since then, the team has become balanced on offense, and the defense has regressed a bit.

In the XFL’s 10-game regular season, the Defenders led the league in touchdowns (33) and rushing touchdowns (15) and finished tied for third with 18 passing touchdowns despite attempting and completing the fewest passes.

D.C.'s defense accounted for four of the XFL’s eight pick-sixes this season and was second in the league in sacks, with 26.

The Defenders went 6-0 against their XFL North counterparts and 5-0 at home. Highlighted by a raucous crowd, beer snakes and lemons, the atmosphere at Buzzard Point has made life difficult for opponents.

How do the XFL playoffs work?

With eight teams spread across two divisions, the XFL playoffs involve two rounds. The winner of the XFL North championship (either the Defenders or the Sea Dragons) will face the winner of the XFL South championship (either the Houston Roughnecks or the Renegades) in the XFL championship game in San Antonio’s Alamodome on Saturday, May 13.

The game will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Which players led the way this season?

Running back Abram Smith, the first pick in the skill position portion of the 2022 XFL draft, led the league in rushing yards (778) and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (seven).

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who shared time at quarterback with D’Eriq King, finished third in the league in passing yards (1,894) and third in passing touchdowns (14). Ta’amu was also the XFL’s seventh leading rusher, with 298 yards.

Wide receivers Chris Blair and Lucky Jackson showed off their big-play abilities as the season went on. Blair (594 yards) and Jackson (573 yards) finished third and fifth, respectively, in the league in receiving yards. Each caught at least five passes of 30 or more yards, and Blair had two 70-yard receptions and one 86-yard catch.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Michael Joseph led the Defenders with four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns. And former Washington NFL safety D.J. Swearinger, signed before Week 8, quickly made an impression. In Week 9, the 31-year-old intercepted a pass from Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez in the third quarter and returned it 62 yards for a pick-six in his first home game in the red and white. Linebacker Francis Bernard led the team in tackles, and defensive lineman Davin Bellamy led the team with 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

What kind of matchup will we see?

D.C. put on relatively dominant performances early in the season, but the last four games proved not for the faint of heart. A one-point loss to the then-winless Orlando Guardians ended with a missed 63-yard field goal attempt as time expired, and Washington also had a one-point win in Seattle, a two-point overtime home win against Arlington and a one-point victory in the regular-season finale, punctuated by a missed San Antonio Brahmas field goal with 32 seconds remaining.

The Defenders beat the Sea Dragons, 22-18, at Audi Field in Week 1 thanks to their defense and Ta’amu’s four touchdown passes. Joseph picked off two passes in the second half, including his first pick-six of the season in the third quarter. Linebacker Jamal Brooks forced and recovered a fumble by Sea Dragons quarterback Ben DiNucci at D.C.'s four-yard line with 19 seconds left to seal the deal.

In the rematch in Week 8, the Defenders had a 22-6 lead in the third quarter, but Seattle chipped away at the deficit. The teams combined for four touchdowns in the final 5:13, and DiNucci connected with wide receiver Jahcour Pearson for a 14-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left, bringing the score to 34-33 in favor of D.C. Seattle opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion but the D.C. defense stood strong.

Which Sea Dragons players might have an impact?

Boasting a potent passing attack, Seattle is 7-1 in its last eight games. Its only blemish in that stretch is the Week 8 loss to the Defenders.

With offensive coordinator June Jones calling plays, the Sea Dragons spread the ball around all season, leading the XFL in completions, passing attempts and passing yardage. DiNucci led the league with 2,671 yards through the air, but with such a high volume of passes, he’s also prone to mistakes. The James Madison product leads the league with 13 interceptions.

Four Sea Dragons logged at least 400 receiving yards, including Pearson, who led the XFL with 60 catches and 670 yards. Former NFL all-pro Josh Gordon, the biggest name on the team’s offense, had 540 receiving yards, and Juwan Green tied for second in the league with six receiving touchdowns.

The Sea Dragons finished third in the league in rushing yards; DiNucci was their leading rusher, with 305 yards. The team looked to boost its running game by signing former NFL rusher Phillip Lindsay before its Week 8 contest against the Defenders. He scored his only touchdown of the regular season in that game.

Seattle might derive some extra motivation to win a championship in honor of defensive lineman Chris Smith, who died earlier this month at 31. Smith signed with the Sea Dragons in March and played in five games. He totaled five tackles, including two against D.C. in Week 8.

