Georgetown Prep, Alexander Maloy claim IAC golf hardware

The drama at Wednesday’s Interstate Athletic Conference golf championship at Worthington Manor in Urbana came down to the individual honors. Georgetown Prep, with four players in the top 10, rolled to its fifth straight team title by finishing 11 shots clear of second-place St. Albans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the Little Hoyas’ Alexander Maloy and the Bulldogs’ Grant Lester each fired an even-par 72, forcing a playoff between seniors (who were both All-Met selections last season) starting on the par-4 10th hole.

Maloy, a Georgetown commit, made a five-foot tester of a putt for par to send it to a second playoff hole. When Lester, a Columbia commit, had to take a penalty drop after losing his ball out of bounds on the par-4 11th, Maloy pitched close and made a birdie to give the Little Hoyas the top team and individual honors.

“I knew I was in the driver’s seat at that point,” Maloy said of Lester’s miscue. “I made the birdie and called it a day.”

What Maloy wasn’t certain of was whether he played well enough to earn the title after he finished his round.

“I honestly wasn’t sure if it was good enough today,” he said of his 72. “But I was really happy to see I was in a playoff.”

Maloy shined brightest on an afternoon when the Little Hoyas flexed their depth. Four of their six players — Maloy, Peter Barros, Matt Duke and Teddy Seitz — finished in the top 10 to earn all-IAC honors. Landon’s Charlie Lynn (third place) and John Bates (tied for fifth) also made the list.

“Everyone played pretty well. I was really happy to see that, and then the playoff was just the icing on the cake,” Maloy said. “It was nice to get the win for my last IAC championship.”

