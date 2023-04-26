Father of Georgia player killed in crash seeks $2 million from school

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The father of a Georgia football player killed in a January car crash hours after a celebration of the school’s national championship is reportedly seeking $2 million in damages for his wrongful death in what is likely to be the first civil action involving the crash. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Attorneys representing the father and estate of offensive lineman Devin Willock sent legal notice to the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents on April 11 that they plan to seek the damages, according to ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Such notice is required when taking action against Georgia state entities. Under Georgia law, state agencies cannot be sued for more than $2 million.

Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting staffer for the Bulldogs, were killed in a Jan. 15 crash that occurred after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title with a campus parade and ceremony in Athens, Ga. Police say LeCroy was behind the wheel of an SUV that was racing an SUV driven by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter just before the wreck occurred. Fellow passengers Warren McClendon, a former player for the Bulldogs, and Tory Bowles, another female staff member, survived injuries they suffered in the single-vehicle crash.

Police say the SUV driven by LeCroy was traveling at a speed of 104 mph when it left the road, striking power poles and trees, and that her blood alcohol level was about 2½ times the legal limit in the state at 0.197.

According to attorneys for Dave Willock, Devin Willock’s father, Georgia officials knew of LeCroy’s driving history, which included four speeding tickets over the past six years.

“To be clear, UGA and [University of Georgia Athletic Association] agents and employees negligently entrusted a vehicle to LeCroy,” the attorneys wrote in the legal notice. “Likewise, UGA and UGAAA agents and employees negligently hired, supervised, trained, and retained LeCroy.”

The notice added that the University of Georgia Athletic Association, its employees and LeCroy’s estate would be sued separately. The UGGAAA leased the Ford Expedition that LeCroy was driving, and Coach Kirby Smart told ESPN in March that LeCroy “absolutely” was not supposed to be driving when the accident occurred.

Attorneys for Dave Willock contend that she was “instructed to keep the vehicle the entire weekend, and to be on call that weekend to serve coaches, recruits and players as needed during the championship celebrations.”

University spokesman Greg Trevor disputed that contention, and the attorneys’ allegations that the athletics department supplied alcohol to LeCroy at the celebrations.

“While we continue to grieve for the Willock family, the demand letter from an attorney for Devin’s father is full of inaccuracies,” Trevor wrote in a statement. “[Willock’s attorney] has not provided the university with any sources or evidentiary bases to support these reckless claims. As we have made clear, personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited. Ms. LeCroy was not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of the accident, and her personal use of the car after her recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was therefore unauthorized.”

Carter, who is expected to be an early first-round pick when the NFL draft begins Thursday, pleaded no contest March 16 to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He received a sentence of 12 months’ probation and 80 hours of community service along with a $1,000 fine and an order to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

The Journal-Constitution reported last month that Carter had been at the crash scene but left before police or emergency medical workers arrived and later gave shifting accounts of the wreck when he returned 90 minutes later. He denied that he had been racing and initially told police he was nearly a mile away at the time of the crash, according to the Journal-Constitution. He later said he had been following the vehicle when it crashed and was close enough to see its taillights. At another point, he reportedly admitted being alongside the vehicle after it left the road.

