Everything worked for Josiah Gray as he shut down the Mets

NEW YORK — To strike out nine New York Mets on Tuesday night, Josiah Gray used a cutter, a slider, a curveball, a four-seam fastball, a slider, a four-seam fastball, a slider, a curveball and a slider, in that order. Here was the pitcher who leaned heavily, often too heavily, on his slider and curveball to put away hitters over the past two years. And here he was thriving against a contender with left-handed bats in the first, third, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots in the order.

Here was growth in Queens.

“It shows me that they’re not sitting on just one pitch,” Gray said of spreading his strikeouts among four pitches. “I can fill the zone with a lot of different pitches. We know that the slider is good, and we know the curveball is good. If I can continue to throw up strikeouts with the fastball, the cutters, the sinkers, it’s just going to make the arsenal that much more full. They can’t just sit on one pitch in two-strike counts. They have to adjust to different areas of the zone, different timing windows.

“It just benefits you as a pitcher to have a much more complete arsenal so you can throw them off for a second, and that split-second is all you need to get a swing and miss, mishit, popup or anything like that.”

As for different areas of the zone, here were Gray’s strikeout pitches accompanied by location in the 5-0 win at Citi Field: cutter up to a lefty, slider down and away to a righty, curveball low and away from a lefty, fastball up and away from a lefty, slider low and away to a righty, fastball middle-away to a righty, slider down and away to a righty, curveball middle-away to a lefty, slider way down and away to a righty.

The only duplicates in pitch and location were the three sliders down and away to right-handed hitters: two to punch out Pete Alonso, then a third to strike out Starling Marte and escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. That pitch to Marte was perhaps Gray’s best of the night. It certainly was the biggest. Facing a full count with his command wavering, he threw a slider that looked like a strike out of his hand, maybe something at the knees. But it broke away from Marte’s bat at the last possible moment, leading Gray to clench his right fist and yell as he left the mound.

The scoreboard showed it as a cutter. Statcast, the technology that labels pitches, is still getting used to sorting Gray’s cutter and slider. Earlier in the game, though, he did throw a cutter to retire lefty Brandon Nimmo swinging. It was another step forward, showing the trust that has developed between Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz, who accompanied him to Washington in the Trea Turner-Max Scherzer trade.

Gray initially disagreed with Ruiz’s call for a 1-2 cutter. He even started to shake his head, then changed his mind and nodded. The cutter painted the top of the strike zone and got Nimmo swinging. The new pitch has been the most noticeable change for an improved Gray. Last season, he allowed the most homers (38) and walks (66) in the majors. This season, he yielded three homers in his first start and just one since. He is striking out fewer batters but has slimmed his walk rate so far and really limited hard contact.

He walked one and yielded four hits in the series-opening win over the Mets. And Gray now has a 2.93 ERA in 27⅔ innings.

“I don’t want to tell with the cameras here,” Ruiz said, grinning, when asked what the cutter does for Gray. “But no, no, he’s working and he’s comfortable throwing the cutter.”

“Just think about how hard it is for a hitter to determine what [the cutter] is,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “... Everything was working. Everything was sharp. He threw a couple curveballs at 82 to 83 [mph], which was something [pitching coach Jim] Hickey talked to him about a little bit, just to slow it down a little bit to have a different slower pitch, and the cutter was awesome.”

Without the cutter in 2021 and 2022, Gray typically would throw more curveballs against lefties while lightly mixing in his change-up. But against the Mets and all their lefties, he threw 41 four-seam fastballs, 21 sliders, 15 curves, 14 cutters and zero change-ups (for 91 total pitches). According to Statcast, he has thrown just one change-up in his first five starts.

Early returns on the cutter are that it’s what he needed to pound lefties in. It complements his fastball and his slider, tunneling with each pitch while giving Gray velocity (about 90 mph) and movement (more horizontal break than his slider) to work with. Overall, he’s throwing more sliders, fewer fastballs and roughly the same number of curves as he did in 2022, per Statcast, though Fangraphs has treated a handful of his sliders as cutters, skewing the numbers on that site.

Whatever the case, the key difference is the cutter has accounted for at least 15 percent of his pitches, which was the exact rate Tuesday.

“Just throwing a lot of strikes early and having the put-away pitches,” Gray said of handling the Mets. Simple enough.

