Heckling the Little League umpire? One town might make you step in.

Want to heckle the umpire at your kid’s baseball game? In one New Jersey town, you’ll have to officiate three games yourself or risk being banned from the field. The new policy in Deptford’s Little League program was born of desperation, league president Don Bozzuffi said. Two volunteer umpires in the Philadelphia suburb had quit in as many weeks after spectators unleashed verbal abuse that made them rethink the hobby.

Bozzuffi stayed up all night, racking his brain about how to solve what he called an “eternal” problem: the small number of parents who couldn’t seem to get their behavior in check. Making those parents experience umpiring firsthand seemed like the only way to help them see that officials are doing the best they can. Little League International has taken notice, and Bozzuffi said he’s been hearing from league representatives across the country who want to try it.

“In reality, we all stink,” he told The Washington Post. “But we’re there for the kids.”

The nation has faced a shortage of youth sports officials for years as umpires and referees decided they were fed up with aggressive behavior from fans. The problem worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, when many officials decided against returning to an activity where they absorbed abuse in exchange for no or low pay. At least 22 states have laws on the books banning harassment of or assault against sports officials.

In Deptford, Little League spectators who caused problems were already required to stay away for a game or two, Bozzuffi said, but they would often return angry and primed to spar.

So last week, Bozzuffi called the township’s code of conduct committee to secure its support for the new policy. Then he informed the league’s roughly 350 players and their families about the requirement, which took effect immediately. If a rowdy spectator refuses to umpire, they could be banned from games for a year.

Officiating — without pay — isn’t meant to be a punishment, Bozzuffi said. The league will brief fill-in umpires on rules and field mechanics before the game, and a certified umpire will help make calls.

“I don’t want to be a high school principal doling out disciplines,” Bozzuffi said. “I want to open their eyes to what these volunteers signed on for and the difficulties during the game.”

Across the country, youth sports leagues have tried other ways of tamping down on abuse. One club makes teams pay a sportsmanship fee that they get back only if no parents or coaches are ejected from a game all season, said Brian Barlow, a former youth soccer referee who runs a Facebook page that shames poorly behaved youth-sports fans. Some soccer associations have “Silent Saturdays” where spectators aren’t allowed to speak. And many teams give lollipops to fans as a symbol of keeping their mouths shut.

Barlow said he applauds Deptford’s attempt to make parents understand that being in the hot seat as an umpire is different from having an emotional reaction to a call. A good official not only has to understand the rules of the game, he said, but also when and how to apply them. Most parents who are made to fill in as umpires will realize they don’t have the expertise they claim to have, Barlow said.

Barlow traces the shortage of youth sports officials directly back to parents misbehaving on the sidelines: “They’ve gotten way too comfortable making officials uncomfortable, and now we have a major shortage,” he said.

Jon Solomon, editorial director for the Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program, agreed that Deptford’s policy is worth trying. At minimum, he told The Post, it broadens the conversation about harassment to include more creative potential solutions.

“What this league is doing is just being a little bit more aggressive in saying, ‘You think you know what balls and strikes are or what’s an out and what’s safe, let’s see you try this. Let’s give you the perspective of how difficult it is to make some of these calls,’” said Solomon, whose organization aims to help sports serve the public interest.

Nina Johnson-Pitt, senior strategy executive for Little League International, said the organization plans to keep in touch with Deptford about the new rule and may share best practices with other leagues if it proves helpful.

Bozzuffi is hopeful that the decree will put the kibosh on harassment once and for all, enabling his league to attract and retain the umpires who keep games running.

Although it’s impossible to predict what’s to come, Bozzuffi said, the rule’s implementation is off to a great start: Since the announcement, everyone in the stands has been on their best behavior.

