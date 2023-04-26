Nationals ride MacKenzie Gore and beat the Mets again

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — A two-pitch play at Citi Field on Wednesday night: After spiking an 0-2 curveball to Mark Canha in the bottom of the second, MacKenzie Gore shouted. He smacked his glove against his right hip. He was annoyed, as the left-hander often is while holding himself to an impossible standard on the mound. He shook his head.

A few beats later, Gore threw another curveball. This one froze Canha for strike three in the bottom of the second. The pitch clipped the inside edge of the zone, Canha’s bat barely moved. Gore circled the mound, tugging at his belt in the way he does when feeling in rhythm. Then he kept carving through the New York Mets in an eventual 4-1 win for the Washington Nationals.

To win for the fourth time in five games, the Nationals rode Gore, getting a second straight strong start from one of their young pitchers. If Lane Thomas is more conservative on a slicing liner in the third, Gore may have posted a spotless line. If CJ Abrams doesn’t bobble a soft grounder to start the fifth, Gore could have lasted longer than 101 pitches in six innings. Yet “if” is for excuses and imaginations. Gore, 24, powered through those defensive mistakes to yield one run and strike out 10. And with their bats, the Nationals (9-14) supported him enough.

Facing righty Kodai Senga for the first time, Thomas dribbled a single down the third base line before Abrams bounced one to left. Thomas’s hit traveled at 58.4 mph. Abrams’s made it through the infield at 82.1. Nonetheless, both brought in runs in the second inning, giving Washington an early lead that held up.

Senga’s pitch count spiked to 48 through two, 61 through three, 85 through four and then 94 before he was hooked after five. Walks for Luis García and Keibert Ruiz helped move Senga’s total along. Dominic Smith doubled in the second, his first extra-base hit of the year, before coming in on Abrams’s single. In the fourth, though, Thomas and Abrams reached with no outs, only for Victor Robles (swinging strikeout), Alex Call (swinging strikeout) and Jeimer Candelario (groundout) to strand them. Call struck out three times swinging and left six runners on. But he did provide insurance with a full-count RBI single off Adam Ottavino in the eighth.

So Senga was shaky, walking four, without permitting too much damage. Candelario later added a solo homer off reliever Jeff Brigham in the seventh. But Gore (3-1) and the bullpen only needed a small cushion.

Carl Edwards Jr. created a mess in the seventh, walking back-to-back batters before exiting with one down and two in scoring position. Then Hunter Harvey entered and struck out Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor on nine pitches. He touched 100 with his fastball and had Lindor, a switch-hitter batting lefty, chasing on back-t0-back splitters low and away. Harvey worked 1⅔ innings, combing with Kyle Finnegan for the final eight outs.

On the five strikeouts with his four-seam fastball, Gore pumped 96, 97, 96, 97, 97, sitting above his season average of 94.6. To Tommy Pham in the second and Tomás Nido in the fifth, he went well above the zone with his heater and got them to chase for strike three. Pham had particular trouble with Gore, striking out in all three of their matchups. In the final two, he watched curveballs snap into the strike zone before stalking to the dugout. In the second of the three at-bats, that curveball was almost straight down the middle.

But Pham was handcuffed, leaving Gore to pace and tug his belt, then tug his belt and make one final walk off the diamond. He set down Pham to cap the outing and shave his ERA to 3.00. Through two games of this series, both wins for Washington, Gore and 24-year-old Josiah Gray have combined to pitch 12 innings and allow just one run. They posted 19 strikeouts and three walks (one for Gray, two for Gore). They look like a potentially formidable a one-two punch, raising a painful what-if for the original plan of having them alongside top prospect Cade Cavalli, who’s missing the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Gore, for one, is thriving for the second straight spring. Through nine starts with the San Diego Padres last season, he had a 1.50 ERA and was a leading rookie of the year candidate. But elbow inflammation derailed his season, leaving him on the shelf after the Nationals acquired him in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade. He finished Tuesday with 12 whiffs and nine called strikes on his fastball and four whiffs and eight called strikes on his curve. That was a credit to his command with each pitch and his sequencing with Ruiz.

To this point, Gore has been well worth the wait for the Nationals. His latest act has the Nationals one win away from their first three-game sweep since June of 2021.

