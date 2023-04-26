More muscle, more problems: How one metric could change NFL training

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Francis Holway grew up on a farm outside Azul, Argentina, which is about 200 miles south of Buenos Aires, and loved to go to the cinema to see black-and-white Tarzan movies. It was the 1960s, and on screen, the son of a British lord, adopted by apes, adapted to the jungle and grew so strong and agile that he could wrestle lions and swing on vines.

When Holway was 7, he asked his mother how he could achieve such a sculpted physique.

“Eat oats,” she said.

He did, and every few bites, he would flex his biceps to see if they had gotten bigger.

“The only thing that grew was my stomach,” he remembered, laughing.

In the mid-1990s, Holway was working as a personal trainer when he attended a lecture on an obscure topic in his field: muscle-to-bone ratio, or MBR, which quantifies how much muscle mass a skeleton is carrying. To Holway, it sounded like a revelation.

Growing up, he had watched auto races with his father and had seen people obsess over the power of an engine compared with the size of the vehicle. He realized the skeleton was the human chassis, and muscle mass — not body-fat percentage, the focus of many dietitians and their clients — would drive performance. MBR helps athletes determine their optimal muscle mass so they can reduce injury risk and reach their peak physiques.

After the lecture, Holway learned how to calculate MBR. He used specialized tools to measure his clients — logging femur length, pelvic width and other metrics — then plugged 20-plus variables into an equation. His earliest measurements produced the same results he would replicate over the next two decades in thousands of elite athletes across many sports, including judo, soccer, weightlifting and boxing: In men, each pound of bone can support a maximum of about five pounds of muscle. In women, it’s slightly less.

Basically, the body hits that five-to-one ratio, and after that it only adds fat, not muscle. Bigger doesn’t always mean better.

Holway went on to make discovery after discovery related to MBR and became something of a celebrity in elite performance circles. He traveled the globe, consulting with sports federations, military academies and Olympic committees. But eventually, interest in MBR seemed to stagnate. Holway taught classes and posted a steady stream of research on Instagram. Then, about five years ago, he got an email.

The New York Giants’ strength and conditioning coach — a man charged with making some of the world’s biggest, strongest athletes even bigger and stronger — was curious about his research. The men began a conversation that continues to this day and has helped spread belief in MBR to the unlikeliest of places: the NFL, where it could revolutionize player production, injury-risk mitigation and talent identification.

Maximal vs. optimal

For years, Aaron Wellman, an intense strength and conditioning coach with a buzz cut and three advanced degrees, sat in meetings and draft rooms and was bothered by one of the most common questions asked of him: “How big can this guy get?”

What people were really asking, Wellman knew, was how much more muscle mass a player could put on. The answer was important, in some cases deciding whether a prospect could fit a scheme, and the truth was he didn’t know. Traditional indicators — shoulder width, nutritional background, family history — were “pretty good,” he said, but estimates don’t satisfy Wellman, who loves data. Nearly every day, he calculates precisely how many grams of carbs, protein and fat he will consume.

“I’ve always been interested in … the limits of human performance,” he said. “For the last 26 years of my career, I get up at 3 a.m. every day. I spend an hour or two researching every day, so I’ve always got questions. What drives me is the fact that I don’t have all the answers. What drives me is trying to solve these puzzles.”

Early in his tenure as the Giants’ head strength coach, Wellman started looking into how big humans could get. He studied the animal kingdom and the cattle industry. Eventually, he found Holway’s research and sent him a message. Both wondered whether MBR research would apply to football, with its unique blend of speed, violence and extreme body types.

Over the next two years, they measured hundreds of football players around the country and made several discoveries. White players’ average maximum MBR (5.5) was lower than Black players’ (5.9). Typically, defensive linemen had the highest MBR (5.5) and wide receivers the lowest (4.9).

One of their most important findings was that maximal didn’t necessarily mean optimal. Players with higher MBRs than their position’s normative range seemed to struggle more with soft-tissue injuries. “Nine times out of 10,” Wellman said, when he encounters a receiver with an MBR of 5.1 or higher, coaches tell him stories about how the player battled such injuries.

“Guys that are 4.8, 4.9, there’s not as many stories,” he said. He paused. “I’m not ready to sit here in front of you and say, ‘Yes, when you get to this ratio, you’re going to be injured.’ I don’t know if we’ll ever say that. But I will say there’s too many anecdotes to ignore. And if we ignore this, I think we’re making a mistake.”

Though there will always be intangibles in talent evaluation — character, intelligence, attitude, work ethic, football IQ — MBR could provide valuable insight about the body underpinning the player’s performance. For medical and strength staff, MBR could revolutionize training programs and injury-risk mitigation. For general managers, it could revolutionize the talent evaluation process.

If a GM is scouting a dozen 6-foot-6 offensive tackles, MBR would tell him who could gain muscle and who is already maxed out, only able to add fat, which sometimes can help linemen but most often degrades performance. For cornerbacks, a GM might look at shoulder-to-hip ratio, which strongly relates to how fast a player can rotate his hips.

Since Wellman began researching, he left the Giants for a senior football performance job at Indiana University, started a PhD focused on MBR and co-founded a company, Horyzen Performance, that performs MBR assessments on athletes.

“I’ve got more [MBR] data on American football than anyone else on planet Earth,” he said, and that has forced him to reconsider one of the most fundamental principles of the field to which he has dedicated his life. “Five years ago, as a strength coach, I would’ve told you that, as long as you’re gaining muscle mass, performance will increase. I don’t believe that anymore.”

Wellman began to spread the gospel, and other performance coaches at the top of their profession began to listen.

Too much horsepower

Early one February morning in Frisco, Tex., Brent Callaway pulled up a spreadsheet choked with data. The genial, energetic Texan still looks as fit as he was two decades ago, when he was a pole vaulter at the University of North Carolina. If not for a small display in his office of cleats from his famous clients, it would be difficult to tell that he’s now one of the nation’s top trainers of NFL players and prospects.

Callaway is vice president of performance at Exos, a high-end athletic performance company with facilities in Texas, Florida and Arizona. That day, he clicked through dashboard after dashboard, each with rows of data on the roughly 130 draft prospects training at Exos. As the world has shifted from gut to data and the sports science field has been flooded with a dizzying array of new products, Callaway has learned to synthesize and translate the seas of spreadsheets into simple applications, which help him solve specific problems for specific players. He believes personalization is key.

Last year, when Wellman called to explain MBR, Callaway’s first reaction was, “I need to know everything about this.”

In January, Holway measured all of the Exos prospects. Several had MBRs above 5.7, including a linebacker at 6.1. They had so much muscle on their skeletons that, Callaway said, it was as if they had put a 700-horsepower engine in a Ford Fiesta.

“You watch them move, and you’re like, ‘They should be faster than that,’ ” Callaway said. “But the body doesn’t want all of the horsepower that the muscle can produce.”

Callaway told a few prospects they had too much muscle on their frames; they could be unknowingly compensating for it and increasing their risk of injury. Many believed him because they felt sluggish at such heavy weights. But at the same time, it felt wrong to want to be smaller. Callaway sees the dilemma at many weightlifting sessions.

“[They say], ‘Fill the bar up; I can do it.’ And it’s like, ‘That’s not what’s going to help you win,’ ” Callaway said.

During a 10-week program, Callaway and his team can’t reduce a player’s MBR. They can only try to stop a player from gaining muscle mass. For the too-jacked ’backer, they adapted the program with a three-pronged approach. First, they replaced eccentric exercises such as back squats, which promote muscle growth, with concentric ones such as trap bar dead lifts. Then they tweaked his meals and supplements to reduce the number of excess calories and added plyometric exercises to help him adjust to the muscle mass he already had.

The advent of MBR also has led Callaway to think differently about players he has trained who looked like superheroes but couldn’t perform like them.

“[One year, a player’s] agent was always on me, like: ‘Why isn’t he faster? Look at him,’ ” Callaway said. “And I’m like: ‘I know. I’m doing the same thing with him that I’m doing with everybody else, and he’s not making the same improvements that everybody else is.’ But I guarantee you, if we went back and measured [him], he would have a small skeleton.”

To illustrate the vastness of athletic performance, Callaway compares the human body to space. There aren’t just the eight planets in our solar system; there are thousands of solar systems in our galaxy and hundreds of billions of galaxies. The body is similarly infinite, and Callaway said there’s a never-ending quest to figure out all the variables trainers can control.

Callaway and Wellman believe MBR could be a big piece, so they’re picking up the ball Holway carried a long way. In the coming days, Wellman will submit the first paper of his PhD, and in May, Callaway is hosting Holway at Exos so he can teach their dietitians how to perform MBR measurements.

Further study could shed light on some pressing questions. What percentage of NFL players are significantly above their position’s MBR normative range? If all of those players went down to a normal MBR, would the rate of soft-tissue injuries plummet? If they did, and the league got healthier — and perhaps even smaller — could a prospect’s skeleton become as important to his draft stock as his results at the combine?

So far, Wellman said, about eight NFL teams have tried using MBR. In the coming months, Holway said he plans to meet with at least two more. In a league with players who have been growing larger for decades, how will a philosophy that sometimes contradicts that trend fit?

It’s too early to tell. But if MBR is as big as Callaway and Wellman believe it to be, and if Holway’s methods continue to produce discoveries, then in a league with unparalleled parity, it could provide a winning edge.

