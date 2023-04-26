The quarterback conundrum hovers over this first round. Will the Houston Texans and/or Arizona Cardinals, with top-three picks, find a quarterback-needy team willing to trade up? Are the Indianapolis Colts, who pick fourth, really sold on Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis? Where will Florida’s Anthony Richardson land? There are so many questions, and — even for NFL general managers themselves — still very little clarity. We do know this much: Expect the unexpected Thursday night, because every personnel executive I’ve chatted with over the last few months is banking on some bombshells that no one saw coming arriving very early in this draft.