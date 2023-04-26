Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards cited for assault following playoff loss

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited by Denver police on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault after he allegedly swung a chair and struck a pair of women who were working at the Nuggets’ home venue. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident took place as Edwards was heading off the court and toward the arena tunnel after the Timberwolves’ season ended Tuesday night with a 112-109 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Edwards had missed a long three-point attempt as time expired that could have sent the game to overtime.

In a police incident report, Edwards is said to have “swung a folding chair and struck two women.”

After Tuesday's series loss, Anthony Edwards was seen picking up and swinging a chair. Two Nuggets employees were reportedly injured and looking to press charges, per @DenverSportsCom. pic.twitter.com/7lp0Gmj9Us — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 26, 2023

Per Denver police, “Both women were injured, and at the time it was reported that the injuries were not serious.”

A copy of the citation showed that Edwards had “knowingly or recklessly cause[d] bodily injury” to two alleged victims. If convicted, Edwards could be sentenced to up to 18 months in jail and fined up to $1,000.

The Timberwolves said in a statement they were “aware of the alleged incident” regarding Edwards and were “in the process of gathering more information.” The team said it would not comment further.

Another angle of Anthony Edwards’ postgame incident pic.twitter.com/9ZENsEMzzx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

The episode closed Minnesota’s season on a turbulent note that was somewhat fitting given its team’s up-and-down and ultimately disappointing campaign. After the Timberwolves’ final regular season contest, center Rudy Gobert — whose first year with Minnesota arguably failed to justify the massive haul that brought him from the Utah Jazz — was suspended for throwing an in-game punch at teammate Kyle Anderson. Gobert apologized and sat out an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in a play-in game, then rejoined the Timberwolves for a play-in win over the Oklahoma City Thunder that earned Minnesota the eighth and final postseason seed in the West.

The Timberwolves’ reward was a best-of-seven series against the top-seeded Nuggets, featuring back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Minnesota went down 3-0 in the series before avoiding a sweep Sunday with an overtime win at home. Edwards scored a team-high 34 points in that game and then paced his squad again with 29 on Tuesday, adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards led his team in scoring this season with an average of 24.6 points and earned his first all-star selection.

The third-year player was issued a summons Tuesday to appear in a Denver courtroom June 9, which is the scheduled date of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

