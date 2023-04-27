After hiatus, Capital Classic returns to celebrate high school hoops

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most D.C.-area hoops junkies have memories of the Capital Classic. For Tom Doyle, who grew up in Montgomery County, they involve cheap seats and good basketball. “Some of my fondest memories as a kid are sitting in the nosebleeds of the Capital Centre with my dad, watching the Capital Classic,” Doyle said. “This event holds a tremendous place in my heart.”

For Carlos Poindexter, who grew up in Fairfax County, the Capital Classic will always be associated with Mike Bibby, who took part in the 1996 game.

“I remember watching him in that game, and something about him stood out,” said Poindexter, who will be coaching in the event this year. “I followed him from that game to Arizona to the [Sacramento] Kings. And I became a Kings fan from that. It all started at the [Capital Classic].”

After being sidelined by the pandemic, the game returns at 2 p.m. Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The Capital Classic, launched in 1974, is one of the longest-running high school basketball showcases in the country. The annual event pits a team of seniors from the D.C. area against an all-star group of players from around the country.

Over the years, the game has provided a glimpse of game-changing talents just as they are beginning their ascension. Moses Malone was the big draw in the first game. In 1977, the national squad was headlined by a young Magic Johnson. In 1981, Patrick Ewing beat out Michael Jordan for MVP honors. And in 2003, St. Vincent-St. Mary star LeBron James scored 34 points in a loss.

“This game is a prized possession of the D.C. area,” said Doyle, the CEO of the event. “Part of the genius … was pitting the best of the DMV against of the country. So while it’s an all-star game, this game very much becomes about pride.”

It will be the first game since the February 2022 death of founder Bob Geoghan, who also founded the McDonald’s All-American Games.

“This game is all about Bob,” Doyle said. “We look at ourselves as torchbearers. We always promised Bob that we’d bring the game back to the level where it belonged.”

This year’s game will be played at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington. It will be available to watch on the Next Level Sports & Entertainment cable channel and streamed online through BallerTV.

The Capital roster is made up of 13 local seniors: Miller School forward Austin Ball (a George Mason signee), Gonzaga forward Thomas Batties (Harvard), St. Frances guard Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh), Mount St. Joseph forward Amani Hansberry (Illinois), IMG Academy guard Jacoi Hutchinson (George Washington), Hayfield forward Greg Jones (American), IMG Academy guard Jamie Kaiser (Maryland), St. Frances guard Jahnathan Lamothe (Maryland), St. Anne’s-Belfield forward Carter Lang (Vanderbilt), St. John’s guard Malik Mack (Harvard), Landon guard Tyler Perkins (Penn), IMG Academy forward Braden Pierce (Maryland) and Coolidge guard Lafayette Williams.

They will be coached by Poindexter, who is coming off a second straight state title as the leader of his alma mater, Hayfield.

“When I got the call, I told them of course I was interested,” he said. “For a Virginia public school coach, we don’t often get opportunities to coach in these type of events. And I loved watching the Capital Classic growing up.”

The group will face a loaded U.S. team that includes Arizona signee KJ Lewis, Miami signee Mike Nwoko and Connecticut signee Youssouf Singare. They will be coached by Adrian Branch, a college basketball analyst and Maryland alumnus.

Arguably the top prospect on the U.S. team is Memphis signee Mikey Williams, a highflying, often-viral star from California who has garnered millions of followers on social media during his prep career. This month, Williams was arrested in connection with a March shooting and charged with six felony charges of assault with a firearm. Williams, who is out on bond, entered a plea of not guilty last week.

Doyle said Williams will participate in the game as planned.

“The last thing we want to do is crucify or pass judgment on that young man,” said Doyle, a lawyer. “I’ve vetted as much as I can at this stage. He pled not guilty. … He has no history or record with these kinds of things. I think time will prove it out, and right now there’s no reason to disinvite him.”

Ricky Goings, the game’s director of player engagement and alumni relations, said there was no shortage of talented local players to choose from when recruiting participants.

“This game is a reminder of how special this area is for basketball,” Goings said. “The fact that this small area can produce enough talent to consistently hold this kind of all-star game is really remarkable.”

Goings said the first player to commit to the event was Lamothe, a big name in Baltimore and one of three future Terps set to participate.

“When I did my research on it, I was just happy to be invited,” Lamothe said. “This is like the biggest there is in this area, so we’re proud to be a part of bringing it back.”

