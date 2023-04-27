Panthers take Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 pick

Young became the first of the four to five quarterbacks expected to be chosen Thursday night to come off the board. He’d emerged as the anticipated pick of the Panthers in recent weeks, although there had been some speculation this week about a potential last-minute switch by Carolina to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. That didn’t happen.

The opening round of the NFL draft Thursday night is all about the quarterbacks. It began as expected, with the Carolina Panthers selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

The Panthers will rebuild around Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He will play for Carolina’s new head coach, Frank Reich. The Panthers traded up last month to get the top selection from the Chicago Bears.

NFL talent evaluators praised Young’s poise and passing accuracy, which must compensate for his small stature . He was measured at the NFL scouting combine at just above 5 feet 10, while weighing in at 204 pounds.

“We have not had a Bryce Young in the draft,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said recently. “We’ve had quarterbacks that didn’t have the ideal, at the time, height. But they’ve had weight. They had the frame. Bryce Young doesn’t have either. That’s why he’s an outlier. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback. We have never in the history of the common draft had a quarterback his size — 5-10 and a quarter, only probably going to play at 190 [pounds], 185 — go in the first round, let alone number one overall.”