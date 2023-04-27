College basketball stars are on the move. Where are they headed?

Caleb Love
Love starred during North Carolina’s run to the 2022 national championship game, averaging 18.8 points in six NCAA tournament games. The Tar Heels followed that unexpected success with a less impressive 2022-23 campaign, opening the season as the top team in the nation before missing the 2023 tournament altogether. Love, who averaged 16.7 points per game on 37.8 percent shooting this past season, entered the transfer portal in March and in early April committed to Michigan.
Hailey Van Lith
The two-time all-ACC first teamer shocked observers when she announced her decision to transfer from Louisville. The Cardinals lost to eventual runner-up Iowa in this year’s tournament, but Van Lith may have a better shot at defeating the Hawkeyes next year after committing on Thursday to join LSU, which beat Iowa in the title game.
In Van Lith, the Tigers get a player who averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while playing nearly 37 minutes per game. She joins a team that features last year’s top transfer, all-American Angel Reese, and sports one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
oh it’s UP.🤪 https://t.co/zw0Sp4SIx5— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 27, 2023
J.J. Starling
Starling, one of the top freshman in the country and Notre Dame’s highest-rated recruit in a decade, announced his decision in March to transfer to Syracuse. An ACC all-freshman team guard, he averaged 11.2 points per game last season. Starling cited his relationship with new Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry in his commitment. Autry, who last month took over for longtime coach Jim Boeheim, recruited Starling out of high school as the school’s associate head coach.
Ryan Nembhard
If the last name sounds familiar, Nembhard’s older brother, Andrew, helped take Gonzaga to the 2021 national championship game where it lost to Baylor. The now-former Creighton guard, will try to do the same after transferring to the West Coast Conference powerhouse earlier this month.
The younger Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during his two-year Creighton career and led the Bluejays to the Elite Eight last month. He joins a Bulldogs team that has landed high-profile transfers in Wyoming forward Graham Ike and Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters, the reigning Big Sky player of the year.
Lexi Donarski
The Tar Heels landed one of the most talented transfers available on Monday when former Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski committed to North Carolina. The Big 12 defensive player of the year led the Cyclones to a conference tournament title and the Sweet 16 this season, despite a slight statistical drop-off. Still, the 6-foot guard managed 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range throughout her career.
Donarski, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will pair with two-time all-ACC first-teamer Deja Kelly in the Tar Heels’ backcourt. UNC lost guard Kennedy Todd-Williams to Mississippi, but added Boston College center Maria Gakdeng, also from the transfer portal.
Who else?
Other notable men’s transfers include guard LJ Cryer (Baylor to Houston), forward Harrison Ingram (Stanford to North Carolina), and centers Kel’el Ware (Oregon to Indiana) and Jesse Edwards (Syracuse to West Virginia).
Center Lauren Betts, the top recruit in last year’s women’s ESPN 100, is leaving Stanford to join Kiki Rice, the No. 2 on that list and former Sidwell Friends star, at UCLA. Te-Hina Paopao left Oregon for South Carolina, Celeste Taylor departs Duke for Ohio State, and 2019 Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year Jakia Brown-Turner will return to her home state to play for the Terrapins after four seasons at North Carolina State.
Sedona Prince, the former Oregon center who in 2021 highlighted the disparity in facilities between the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, will use their final year of eligibility to play for TCU.
Who’s still available?
Arguably the most prolific scorer in the portal, Oral Roberts star Max Abmas is expected to take his talents to a Power Five program after leading the Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16 in 2021. Abmas, who averaged 21.9 points on 43.6 percent shooting last season (37.3 percent from behind the arc), visited Texas and Kansas State earlier this month.
Hunter Dickinson, one of the country’s most dominant big men over the last three seasons at Michigan, submitted his name to the transfer portal in late March. The former DeMatha star is a three-time all-Big Ten performer and earned all-American honors in 2021. He reportedly has taken official visits to Kansas and Kentucky.
Forward Aneesah Morrow blossomed into one of the nation’s top players at DePaul, which she will leave with two years of eligibility remaining. Morrow has notched 53 double-doubles in 66 career games, and averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds last season. She will visit LSU this weekend.
Jaden Bradley, one of two Alabama players alongside Brandon Miller who were identified as witnesses to the January murder of Jamea Harris, announced his plans to transfer earlier this month and has yet to commit to a new school.