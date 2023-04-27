College basketball stars are on the move. Where are they headed?

Since its emergence in 2018, the transfer portal has so drastically changed the landscape of college basketball that it has at least partially has been credited with nudging some of the sport’s most high-profile coaches toward retirement.

Weeks after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, several top players have already found new homes, including star point guard Hailey Van Lith, who on Thursday announced her move from Louisville — which made three trips to the Elite Eight during her three years there and lost in the 2022 Final Four — and commitment to LSU, winners of this year’s national championship. Here are some of the biggest names who have announced plans to swap schools this offseason: