Giants select Maryland DB Deonte Banks in first round of NFL draft

Deonte Banks made good on a boyhood dream of playing major college football in his home state when in 2019 the cornerback became a freshman starter at Maryland. On Thursday night, the native of Edgewood, Md., took a significant step toward fulfilling another when the New York Giants selected Banks in the first round of the NFL draft with the 24th overall pick. The Giants traded with the Jacksonville Jaguars to grab Banks.

“I just plan to lead by example, on the field, off the field,” Banks said earlier this season when asked about playing at the next level.

Banks, listed at 6 feet, 197 pounds, was the first Terrapins player selected in this year’s draft following four seasons in College Park. This past season he played in all 12 games on the way to being named honorable mention all-Big Ten.

The redshirt junior declared for the NFL draft in early December, missing Maryland’s bowl game, and participated in the NFL combine in Indianapolis three months later. Banks stood out at the combine thanks in part to posting a time of 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical jump.

He also had a 10-yard dash split time of 1.49 seconds and a broad jump covering 11 feet 4 inches. Banks’s performance at the combine led NFL.com to anoint him as the top-rated player in his position group based on advanced metrics.

“The Giants are getting a truly special player and person,” Maryland Coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “I know Deonte has been dreaming of this moment ever since being a kid growing up in Baltimore. I’ve seen firsthand the hard work and tireless effort he’s put into becoming a great player and teammate. I’m so proud of him and elated for his entire family.”

He managed to dazzle at the combine after missing most of 2021 because of a shoulder injury. The time off, he indicated, allowed Banks to gain greater appreciation for the sport he has played since early childhood as he worked to regain full health.

“Football is my heart, and I lost it,” Banks said. “So it’s like I needed a break, but then I came back and was good. Now I’m here, and we’re straight. I’m on the field. I’m fine.”

The combination of explosive measureables and resiliency caught the attention of NFL personnel executives. Banks, according to reports, visited almost every team in the league on the heels of recording 38 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception last year.

Many notable NFL draft experts and web sties projected Banks to go either late in the first round or early in the second. The last Terrapins player to be selected in the first round was safety Darnell Savage (No. 21 overall) in 2019, when he made the NFL all-rookie team.

“I kind of had a year off, so it took me a little bit of time to just get back into the groove of things,” Banks said. “I’m back in my groove now.”

