Commanders draft Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with 16th pick

The Washington Commanders selected Emmanuel Forbes, a cornerback out of Mississippi State, with the 16th pick in the draft Thursday, adding more youth and speed to a secondary that has transformed in recent years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Forbes is the first corner Washington has drafted in the first round since 2005, when it selected Carlos Rogers out of Auburn at No. 9. He’s also one of the lightest. At 6-foot-1, he weighed only 166 pounds at the NFL combine, putting him among the lightest corners in draft history.

“They didn't have a problem with it,” Forbes said. “That's why they drafted me. … I can play ball. That's all that matters.”

But he has rare speed — he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, tied for the third-fastest time among corners at the combine this year — and had a productive college career.

In his three seasons at Mississippi State, he totaled 14 interceptions and returned six for touchdowns, an FBS record. He also led the Bulldogs in pass-breakups his past two seasons and showed an ability to play both press-man and zone coverage.

For Washington, Forbes has the potential to be an immediate starter on the back end of the defense. He spent the entirety of his college career at outside corner, and he will create a decision for the team about how to fill the slot. That means the Commanders could turn to either Kendall Fuller or Benjamin St-Juste to move back inside on nickel packages.

A Grenada, Miss., native, Forbes was a three-way player in high school — wideout, defensive back and returner — and has credited his time as a receiver for his ball-hawking ability.

“I had a knack for the ball, and it just translated to DB,” he said. “I feel like if I can get my hands on it, I’m trying to go pick it.”

Adding a corner fills one of Washington’s most pressing needs going into the draft.

In February, Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew, once an undersized defensive back for Washington, seemed to hint at the team’s preferences in the draft.

“It’s a good group,” he said of the cornerbacks. “… Some of the guys are a little lighter than what you’re used to seeing. The way teams have spread teams out, the ability to cover space and the ability to get out of breaks, and quickness is really more of a factor now. A lot of the bigger corners are going to have a hard time unless they can really move. So there’s a really deep group of guys at cornerback and there are a lot of guys that we have interest in.”

Forbes was one of the team’s top cornerbacks this year, behind Illinois standout Devon Witherspoon, who was selected fifth by the Seattle Seahawks.

“I had a real good 'top 30′ visit with [the Commanders]. It went really good,” Forbes said. “I was just hoping they’d call my name with the 16th pick.”

Forbes joins a growing list of Mississippi State players in Washington, including defensive end Montez Sweat and recently signed veteran Cameron Dantzler, a cornerback to which Forbes was often compared ahead of the draft.

