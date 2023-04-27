Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s best to brace for whiplash when reading about the Houston Rockets finding their new head coach in the Boston Celtics’ scrap pile. And not just because Ime Udoka, the hottest coaching candidate in this year’s hiring cycle, is getting another shot so soon after squandering his last one.

The sharp contrasts of who Udoka is as a professional and what we’ve learned of him as a person war against one another, yet exist in the same space:

He’s an expert communicator. And he’s also someone who used “crude language” with a lower-ranking woman inside the Celtics’ team office before beginning an inappropriate relationship with her, according to ESPN.

He’s just the right coach to lead a young team that finished tied for the second-worst record in the league. Yet he’s only available for Houston’s rebuilding project because he was the wrong man to represent the title contender in Boston.

His acumen navigated his former team through its early-season malaise last year and to the Eastern Conference championship. But his poor judgment — and social media’s rush to name and shame the subordinate linked to Udoka — dragged anonymous women within the organization through the filth of his scandal.

The dissonance clanked and clanged during Udoka’s introductory news conference Wednesday. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta opened the session as though he was speaking about the second coming of John Wooden. “He was everything that the Rockets were looking for,” Fertitta said, yet he steered clear of the reason Udoka was there in the first place until reporters asked questions. Then, each inquiry after the other seemed to focus on two separate individuals: the rising young coach sitting between Fertitta and General Manager Rafael Stone who deserves praise for his intangibles, but also the disgraced employee who recklessly misused his position the moment he was granted power.

The hiring of Udoka now smudges the thin line that separates those who cry for accountability from the crowd that bemoans cancel culture. Because no, Udoka should not be punished in perpetuity. The multiple violations of team policies he committed were egregious enough, according to his former employer, to merit a one-year suspension. Not a lifetime ban from ever coaching in the league again.

On Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver backed up this rationale during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors.

“We reviewed that determination [of Udoka’s suspension], and we decided that seemed like a fair discipline under those circumstances. And then when other teams — it wasn’t just the Rockets — asked us if he then would be available to coach for next season, we said he would be based on our understanding of that record with the Celtics,” Silver said, according to the Houston Chronicle’s account of the meeting.

The tricky part in expelling someone is then setting the parameters for his return. What hoops must he jump through? How should contrition and humility look? And who, exactly, gets to decide when he can return to mainstream acceptance?

“Who are you to say that nobody deserves a second chance? We all deserve a second chance,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said in support of Udoka on Tuesday night. “There’s going to come a day in our life when we’re going to need that second chance and you just hope somebody is willing enough to take that chance on you.”

But with Udoka, it appears that accountability for his actions came with a quick expiration date. Seven months of exile before re-emerging in the sunshine, as second chances have been thrown at his feet.

Udoka has just one full year on his résumé as an NBA head coach, during which he led the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals. Shockingly, when Udoka’s former team pushed him aside, Boston never faltered. Under a coach whose name most people learned only in September, the Celtics finished with a 57-25 regular season record, six games better than last year’s mark with Udoka. So, a question for the NBA franchises enamored by him: If Udoka is such an irreplaceable bright light in the coaching ranks, why have the Celtics so seamlessly replaced him with 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla?

That short window of success didn’t dissuade executives from tripping over themselves to hire Udoka. Neither did his lack of common sense, relaxed office standards and overall behavior befitting of a basic dude — not a leader — temper their enthusiasm. His name topped the list of every head coaching vacancy during the season and immediately following it.

When Brooklyn fired Steve Nash in November, Udoka was reportedly the front-runner until the Nets considered the optics and backed off. Then, both Detroit and Toronto expressed interest, until Houston moved swiftly this week and snatched up Udoka. Coaches such as Frank Vogel and Nick Nurse — and their championship rings — were options. And though Kevin Ollie has a past, which cost him a job in the college ranks, he still possessed more recent experience in developing younger players as well as an NCAA title. Yet the Rockets chose the candidate with the most baggage. And though this is now a case study for examining a total person who should be praised for his work ethic, yet also scrutinized for his wrongdoing, the Rockets would rather their critics move on to absolution as quickly as they have.

“We’re a forgiving world and anybody who isn’t forgiving, then shame on them,” Fertitta chastised.

There are only 30 men in this world who claim the title of “NBA head coach.” The scarcity should make it an elite slot only occupied by culture creators and duty-bound leaders. An adult in the room who can be trusted — in which no whispers follow him, nor clouds of suspicion linger over him when he interacts with women in the office. The Rockets think they’ve found these qualities in Udoka.

He didn’t have to work his way back up to one of the most precious jobs in basketball, taking an assistant role on another team’s sideline. And though he apologized for his behavior in a statement early in the fallout, and repeated those sentiments on Wednesday, he never had to prove himself a changed man.

Udoka had seven months to figure out just the right expressions of remorse and share any lessons he may learned when his private transgressions turned messy and public. However, his well-prepared and PR-approved words shouldn’t blot out the fact that he simply took a timeout before moving to the front of the line. That once again, there’s this predictable truth that affords moral flexibility to certain men. They don’t have to possess character, only value.

The conflicting narratives with the Udoka hire exist because there’s no evidence of a middle ground. The only choices should not be eternal banishment or an immediate appointment as the most sought-after job candidate in the market. Udoka has a right to coach again, but maybe his comeback story wouldn’t feel so turbulent had other organizations not been so quick to pardon — or overlook — his mistakes.

