Girls’ lacrosse: Patient St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes tops Stone Ridge in OT

St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes attacker Devon Fogg caught the ball on the left side of the goal. The Saints had been patient till that point in overtime against Stone Ridge on Thursday, but it was time to strike. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The senior pulled out to the elbow before feinting right, going left, dusting her defender and streaking to the goal. Fogg made one more deke to beat the goalkeeper, then delivered the decisive tally in an 8-7 overtime win at Gator Field in Bethesda.

Black jerseys streamed onto the field as Fogg’s teammates engulfed her. The Saints celebrated a crucial Independent School League AA win in a rematch of last year’s title game that the Saints also won by one goal.

“Oh my gosh, those are the best type of feelings in the world,” Fogg said. “... We were all screaming. We’re so happy to be in that moment.”

It’s been an uneven season for the Saints (12-6), who graduated 13 players from the 2022 team. The departures forced Coach Kathleen Jenkins into a rare first in her near 50-year tenure at the school: Place seven freshmen on her roster.

Five started against the Gators and three of the Saints’ goals came from ninth graders, including one from midfielder Harper Jensen in the fourth quarter.

“We really had to retrain everyone and build the chemistry,” Jenkins said. “... [The freshmen] are going to make mistakes but they really go hard.”

The Saints’ older players have also worked hard to integrate the freshmen, the coach said. During Fogg’s celebration after the game-winning goal, Jensen was one of the first players she hugged.

“I’m so proud of you,” Fogg recalled the freshman telling her.

The Saints, who have already lost more games than they did all of last season, have struggled to build cohesion. Jenkins pointed to a win against Roland Park and a narrow loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield as evidence of her team’s talent. But consistency has been an issue.

Jenkins said wants her team to value possession more and refrain from a quick shots. Against Stone Ridge (14-5), the effort to keep the ball in their sticks showed.

Late in the game and in overtime, the Saints bled the clock to limit the Gators’ offensive chances. The result was an impactful win that could be a springboard for the postseason.

“This is definitely the confidence booster we need to play hard and go into the tournament,” Fogg said.

