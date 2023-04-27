Kentucky Derby entrant euthanized after suffering injury at Churchill Downs

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wild On Ice, which was looking to become the first Texas-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby since Middleground in 1950 and the first gelding to win since Mine That Bird in 2009, was euthanized Thursday after suffering an injury to his left hind leg during early-morning training at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

“Wild On Ice gave us so many great moments,” owner Frank Sumpter told the El Paso Times. “He’ll forever be remembered. It’s a sad situation. My heart goes out to the team, trainer Joel Marr and everyone who helped us get to this point. These horses give us so many great moments in life, and our team puts in so many hours taking care of the horses. He had a fracture in his hind leg, and it was determined he couldn’t be saved. Wild On Ice had so much heart.”

Goodbye, WILD ON ICE, who suffered a fatal injury while working this AM.



The beautiful TX-bred Tapizar gelding, who most recently won the Sunland Park Derby, was owned by Frank Sumpter, trained by Joel Marr, and ridden by Ken Tohill.



Condolences to all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/nHnMCO8dUp — Barbara Livingston (@DRFLivingston) April 27, 2023

Wild On Ice won the Grade III Sunland Derby at odds of 35 to 1 in New Mexico in March, his third victory in five career races. He had 50 points to rank 15th on the Kentucky Derby qualifying list, and the horse’s owners paid the late-nomination fee of $6,000 in March to become eligible for this year’s Triple Crown races. Wild On Ice was an extreme long shot to win the Kentucky Derby, with futures odds between 75 to 1 and 175 to 1 depending on the sportsbook.

“Maybe he doesn’t belong,” Sumpter said last week. “But as long as Joel Marr wants to try, it’s all up to them. I think they deserve a chance to do this.”

Ken Tohill, the 6o-year-old jockey who rode Wild On Ice to victory at the Sunland Derby, would have been the oldest jockey in Kentucky Derby history. He was aboard Wild On Ice when the horse suffered his injury Thursday. Wild On Ice was evaluated at the Churchill Downs Equine Medical Center and then transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington, according to a Churchill Downs statement.

“All I could tell you is that whoever makes it all the way to compete in this category should truly appreciate it,” Tohill told the Louisville Courier-Journal. “You can have the most caring and responsible trainer, a wonderful, big-hearted owner and a talented young horse just figuring it all out and still not be able to make it through adversities and risk factors in the game we so much love.

“Best of luck and safety to all the contenders.”

Skinner, who finished third at the Santa Anita Derby this month, will take Wild On Ice’s place in the Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled for May 6.

