Lamar Jackson agrees to five-year contract extension with Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens ended Thursday, just hours ahead of the opening round of the NFL draft. The former league MVP agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Ravens, the team confirmed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jackson requested a trade last month, weeks after the Ravens used their nonexclusive franchise player tag to limit his mobility on the free agent market.

“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of ‘he say, she say,’ a lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on,” Jackson said in a video the Ravens posted to their Twitter account. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of ‘flock’ going on. Let’s go, baby. … I can’t wait to get there. I can’t wait to be there. I can’t wait to light up M&T [Bank Stadium] for the next five years, man. Let’s get it.”

A person familiar with the negotiations also confirmed the agreement. Financial terms were not immediately available. Jackson was believed to have been seeking a deal along the lines of the fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract quarterback Deshaun Watson signed last year with the Cleveland Browns. But deals signed by other prominent quarterbacks since then were not fully guaranteed, and the Ravens appeared to be balking at an entirely guaranteed deal.

Jackson played last season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract after he and the Ravens failed to agree to an extension before the season. Jackson would have made about $32.4 million for the 2023 season if he’d played under the terms of his franchise-player deal.

