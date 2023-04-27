Nats can’t pull off a sweep, but show plenty of fight in loss to Mets

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — For at least a few moments, the Washington Nationals were six outs away from sweeping the New York Mets, a reality made possible by CJ Abrams launching a go-ahead grand slam — a home run of large proportions — in the top of the eighth Thursday night. But in the bottom half of that same inning, Mason Thompson, the team’s most reliable reliever in the early going, buckled.

Pete Alonso’s RBI double knotted the score. Jeff McNeil’s triple put the Mets ahead for good. The result, a 9-8 loss for the Nationals, should not totally cloud an encouraging trip. Washington (9-15) finished 4-2 on the two-city swing. The club took series from the Mets and Minnesota Twins, teams expected to contend. The Nationals mostly pitched well. As Manager Dave Martinez noted Wednesday, they made fewer mistakes on the mound, on the base paths and in the box.

A stretch like this, however predictive in the long run, could go a long way for clubhouse morale. It’s a template, however small, for Martinez and the staff to build on.

But at the end of this series, it was fair for the Nationals to sigh — and sigh heavily — at a missed opportunity. They have not swept a three-game series since June 2021. Doing so against a division rival would have been that much sweeter. But after he recorded nine outs on 28 pitches Tuesday night, shaving his ERA to 0.96 in 18⅔ innings, Thompson wilted in the high-leverage spot.

“It’s frustrating,” Thompson said in a quiet and emptying clubhouse. “Didn’t get ahead of the guys. That’s been the main focus all year. Just didn’t get ahead of them tonight and I paid for it.”

“We had Mason up already [when Abrams hit the grand slam]," Martinez explained, adding that Thompson did not show fatigue after shouldering three innings two nights earlier. “We wanted Mason in that block of guys. That was the decision. Tied or ahead, that was Mason. He’s been throwing the ball really well. We wanted him against those righties.”

Hunter Harvey, Carl Edwards Jr. and Kyle Finnegan had all pitched Wednesday, leading Martinez to lean on Thompson again. Finnegan, typically the team’s closer, did eventually replace Thompson and strand McNeil on third. To set up McNeil’s backbreaking triple, Starling Marte singled on Thompson’s 1-0 sinker, his best pitch, before Alonso doubled off a sinker in a 2-0 count. McNeil smacked an inside four-seam fastball to stick the ball between Lane Thomas and the right field wall. The Nationals, having chipped away with Alex Call’s third-inning homer and four singles in the sixth, were out of punches. Abrams’s grand slam, the first of his career, became a footnote of a dispiriting finish.

Abrams, the Nationals’ 22-year-old shortstop, is not exactly a power hitter. Nor has he looked all that comfortable against left-handed pitchers so far this season. So beating lefty Brooks Raley in a high-pressure spot, and delivering after the Mets plunked three batters ahead of him, was a significant step for a young player. That’s the case no matter the score.

“Got a cutter down the middle and put a good swing on it,” said the soft-spoken Abrams. “You know, we played really well that game as a team. We did everything we could. We fought. It just didn’t turn out how we wanted.”

Heading into Thursday, Washington pitchers had 27 strikeouts in two games against the Mets, who entered the week with the second-lowest strikeout rate in the majors. Starter Trevor Williams added four more, though his line was stained by nine hits that included Brett Baty’s solo homer and a two-run double for Francisco Lindor.

Williams, having signed with the Nationals after pitching for the Mets last year, was shaky in his return to Queens. The Mets put 19 balls in play against him. Thirteen traveled at least 91 mph off the bat, six of them over 96. His first out of the game, a 393-foot lineout for Brandon Nimmo, had a 68 percent chance of being a hit, according to Statcast. These were foreshadowing events.

All in all, he wasn’t exactly pummeled by his former teammates. But Williams, a right-handed sinker baller, typically pitches to contact and was greeted in loud ways. Baty reached below the zone to hit a curveball out in the fourth. Later in the frame, Lindor pulled an inside fastball just inside the first base line. Williams lasted five innings and handed the ball to Erasmo Ramirez, who also pitches to contact (and also had a bit of trouble with that).

The Mets scored three runs off Ramirez, using another double for Lindor and RBI singles for Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach. Then they erased Abrams’s heroics by beating Thompson.

“Look, we played really, really well,” Martinez said. “We were down, we came back, CJ with a big grand slam. But hey, they have nothing to be ashamed about. We played hard for this whole week. So let’s go home and keep playing the way we’re playing."

