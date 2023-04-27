For the Nationals, Asia remains an untapped market for talent

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals faced Kodai Senga, a player who, for at least two reasons, is different from any they have ever rostered. They have never had a pitcher throw a “ghost fork.” And they have never signed a player out of Japan — or, for that matter, out of South Korea, Taiwan or any country in the region.

Unlike close to two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams, the Nationals do not have a full-time scout on the ground in East Asia. They haven’t had a Pacific Rim scouting coordinator since 2017, when they let Marty Brown go and didn’t fill the position. So while they send scouts annually to see specific players, the market remains totally untapped by Washington, a club that prides itself in traditional scouting under the direction of General Manager Mike Rizzo.

Washington has long poured a lot of resources into scouting and signing players from Latin America, an effort headed by assistant general manager Johnny DiPuglia. But after Japan won the World Baseball Classic in March — and after the Nationals sent three officials, DiPuglia included, to see star pitcher Roki Sasaki and others in Miami — there was talk around the Nationals’ spring training facility of increasing their presence in East Asia. But to this point, the cost of posting fees and putting real roots in a new market have been too steep.

“I had really good players, and at that time that I was there for Washington it just sort of fell on deaf ears. They didn’t really think about it,” said Brown, who played, managed and then scouted in Japan. “I can understand, too, because if you’re going to get into that business of going over there and checking out talent in Japan or Korea, you have to be willing to spend some serious money. And they didn’t want to do that.”

Brown estimated that, at most, he visited Asia five times per year for the Nationals. The trips could last up to two weeks, allowing him to fly between countries and cast a wide net. He otherwise lived in Missouri and picked up pro scouting assignments when stateside.

Senga, 30, was one of three marquee signings out of Japan this past offseason. He landed with the New York Mets on a five-year, $75 million contract. Shintaro Fujinami, a 29-year-old right-hander, signed with the Oakland Athletics for one year and $3.25 million. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida, 29, went to the Boston Red Sox for five years and $90 million plus a $15.4 million posting fee, paid by Boston to his Japanese club. Posting fees, specific to players signed out of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, exist when a player with less than nine years of pro experience requests to be “posted” by his club.

The fee for the receiving team is dictated by the guaranteed value of the eventual contract. Naturally, the better the player, the higher the posting fee if one applies. The system adds a financial hurdle for major league clubs that may be wary of spending in Japan regardless.

“You have to pay a posting fee in a lot of cases, you need to hire an interpreter, you have to help move their family, you have to have at least some infrastructure in place when the player gets to you,” Brown said. “I mean, there are just a lot of things that go on that I don’t think Washington really wanted to get into at that time.”

But although Senga, Yoshida and that Shohei Ohtani guy may generate the most headlines, there are less heralded players who could fill out major league rosters and contribute. Scouting Japan and South Korea can also lead to seeing American or Latin American players who are trying to build (or rebuild) their reputations while receiving guaranteed money overseas. The San Diego Padres have twice benefited from that in recent years, adding starter Nick Martinez and reliever Robert Suárez after seeing them in Japan.

Martinez had bounced to Japan after the Texas Rangers released him in 2017. Suárez , a native of Venezuela, pitched in Japan for four seasons before the Padres scooped him. A.J. Preller, San Diego’s general manager, periodically visits the area to evaluate players himself. Asked Wednesday about having zero players from that part of the world, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez playfully cut off the question.

“I don’t know. They got good players. They got good players,” Martinez said before quipping: “I’m a fan of Ohtani. I’m not going to lie to you there.”

“We have to look at all of our options, right? And why not look at Japan as well?” he continued. “I think in the future we might have to do that. I mean, we’re really heavy looking at Latin America, as you know. We’ve got some pretty good players. We’ve got some young kids that are going to come up here and really help us. So why not look everywhere for a good player?”

According to data compiled by Fox Sports, the Nationals are one of five teams to never sign a player straight from NPB. The others are the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies. Conversely, the Mets, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Red Sox and Texas Rangers have accounted for more than half of such signings since 1995, Fox reported in November.

The Nationals’ place in that contrast is not due to a total lack of familiarity. Rizzo and DiPuglia both tapped the East Asian market with their previous clubs, Rizzo with the Arizona Diamondbacks and DiPuglia with the Red Sox. Willie Fraser, a special assistant to Rizzo, previously worked in Japan and has contacts there. Tai Sato, an assistant in their international scouting department, is a Japan native. Even though they were totally priced out on Ohtani, they submitted responses to a questionnaire distributed by his agency in 2017, with Sato translating their presentation.

But according to two people with experience in the Japanese market in particular, it is very hard to establish credibility — and thus, court standout players — with only sporadic visits. That puts the Nationals far behind many teams, which will be a challenge if they do ever up their efforts in the country.

Japan’s WBC title had Martinez mentioning their fundamental hitting and power arms in the bullpen. South Korea has high-upside pitchers who are generating interest. In January, when the latest international signing period opened, the Phillies signed Wen Hui Pan, a 20-year-old righty from Taiwan. Second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, one of their top prospects, is also Taiwanese.

The entire region is ripe with potential, especially for a club that hasn’t used it yet.

“It’s not all Ohtani or [Yu] Darvish or [Masahiro] Tanaka,” Brown said. “There are a lot of guys who would have the ability to come over and possibly help out of the bullpen, help out a bench. A lot.”

