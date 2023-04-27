Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL draft is an annual exercise in prospecting and projection, more about crossing fingers than pumping fists. Front offices can study, interview, test and predict, but they cannot know. Even by those standards, the first round that unfolded Thursday night trafficked in imperfection. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From the first pick, used by the Carolina Panthers to select the slightest quarterback to ever go in the opening round, franchises didn’t draft players so much as they placed bets — including three massive ones in the form of trading up within the top 10. The four top-tier quarterbacks offered both hope and built-in arguments against their future success. The best defensive tackle carried legal issues and on-field red flags. The safest selection played a position the league has radically devalued.

It was a collection of very good prospects teams wished were taller, or faster, or more productive in college. As teams tap-danced around land mines and weighed deficiencies against promise, the Houston Texans made the boldest effort to assert control over the unpredictable while the Panthers and Indianapolis Colts placed massive wagers on a pair of quarterbacks with divergent deficiencies.

The Panthers, who had seized the first overall pick by sending a massive haul of picks and players to the Chicago Bears, began the draft as expected by choosing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a peerless passer in the class who nonetheless carried trepidation. Young’s uncommon sense for the game and pinpoint accuracy promise to make him a franchise pillar, so long as his 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame holds up when 300-pound bodies crash into it.

Already, Young is the answer to a trivia question that surprisingly lacked an answer before Thursday: Who is the first Alabama player under Nick Saban to be taken first overall?

From there, nothing went to plan. The Texans briefly seized control of the draft, an audacious new tack for a rudderless franchise under new coach DeMeco Ryans. Pre-draft indications suggested the quarterback-desperate Texans would choose a pass rusher. It turns out they didn’t choose. The Texans took Ohio State passer C.J. Stroud with the second pick, then immediately traded a haul of selections to Arizona for the third pick and landed Alabama’s star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

In about 15 minutes, the Texans altered a franchise in need of altering. Whether it works is an open question. Stroud was a Heisman finalist in both his seasons as a starter, but he comes from a college system lacking in sophistication, and his starry receiving corps made it difficult to discern how much of his production derived from teammates.

Anderson was a demon off the edge at Alabama and comes with unassailable character. The Texans also sacrificed an enormous amount of capital — 12th overall, 33rd overall, first- and third-round picks in 2024 — to move up for a non-quarterback. Even if Anderson is great, would they have been better off taking Stroud and staying at 12 to take, say, Georgia’s Nolan Smith?

Once Houston finished its big move, the Colts made one of their own. After years toggling from one washed-up quarterback to another, Indianapolis selected Florida’s Anthony Richardson, perhaps the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the draft. He can run the 40-yard dash in less than 4.4 seconds, launch passes 65 yards flat-footed and backflip on command. In one season as Florida’s starter, he did not prove he can translate his athleticism to consistent quarterbacking. The Gators went 6-6 last season as Richardson completed 53.8 percent of his passes. If he reaches his potential, he could challenge for an MVP. If he doesn’t, Colts executives could be looking for new jobs.

The Cardinals were not finished dealing. They moved back up in a trade with the Detroit Lions to the sixth pick, which they used to take offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. In sum, the Cardinals under new general manager Monti Ossenfort had nabbed their preferred offensive lineman and acquired a future first-round pick. Teams had flashier nights, but none had a better one — even if Arizona had to switch third-round picks with the Eagles because of a tampering settlement.

The Atlanta Falcons tried to tame the draft with the most bankable player available — even if it meant breaking a modern roster-building commandment. They took Texas’s Bijan Robinson, the highest-chosen running back since Saquon Barkley. Coach Arthur Smith, formerly Derrick Henry’s offensive coordinator in Tennessee, leans on running backs more than any coach in the NFL. Robinson could be a superstar. But the Falcons have ample holes at premium positions. In five years, owing to the NFL’s positional salary scale, it’s likely to be a debate whether they even exercise Robinson’s fifth-year option.

At least the Falcons didn’t use a premium selection on the second-best back. After moving down to 12th, the Lions took Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, who surely would have been available to them with the 18th pick — and even that would have been a reach. With that 18th pick, the Lions doubled down on their disregard for positional value by taking Iowa inside linebacker Jack Campbell. For an ascending team in a wide-open division that entered with the sixth and 18th picks, the Lions exited the first round with a meager haul.

The Eagles took a different kind of risk. Jalen Carter, a mammoth defensive tackle from Georgia who starred on two national title teams, may have been a potential first pick if not for off-field tumult. In March, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing charges that stemmed from a January crash in Athens, Ga., that killed a teammate and a Georgia football staff member. He also showed up to his on-campus workout carrying excessive weight, adding to the already-existing questions about his dedication to football.

The Eagles, NFC champions who typically pick late in the draft, will rarely, if ever, have access to talent like Carter. But they held the 10th pick as a result of last year’s pick swap with the New Orleans Saints. General Manager Howie Roseman likes big swings, and he took one by trading up one spot and taking Carter ninth. Taking him is a risk, but the payoff could be massive. The Eagles also have an infrastructure that should maximize Carter’s chances to succeed.

The biggest news of draft day came hours before the first pick, when the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year contract extension. The deal made Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL and ended a year-long saga that included a franchise tag and a trade request. Five years ago, the Ravens had taken a gamble when they traded into the first round to take Jackson, who at the time was perceived as a flawed passer. Sometimes, even in the uncertain world of the draft, a big bet can look a lot like foresight.

